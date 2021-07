Cole Beasley is the latest to prove that while there is a vaccine for Covid-19 there is not one for Covid-stupid. This week the Buffalo Bills’ scrappy little receiver announced he planned to refuse to comply with regulations negotiated by the union that represents NFL players giving fully vaccinated players more freedom to return to normal than non-vaccinated players. In essence, he says it’s not only a personal choice to willingly increase both his risk of catching the deadly disease but his right to spread it to his teammates and others if he does because, well, God said so.