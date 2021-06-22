101 Prince George Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

Move in ready - two story with three bedrooms, one and one half baths on beautifully landscaped street in historic Hopewell. Newly renovated kitchen boasts new cabinets, tile backsplash, countertop and vinyl floor. The original hardwood floors and stairs in the home have been gently refinished to restore their original beauty. All new light fixtures throughout. Upgraded 200-amp electrical service and increased electrical outlets in bedrooms and attic. All new plumbing and gas lines with cut offs at each juncture. Brand new HVAC and duct work. Entire attic has been spray foamed to improve efficiency. Lovely screened in porch for breezy summer evenings. New front sidewalks and off-street driveway has been expanded to accommodate two cars. Storage shed in rear yard for mower and tools. Owner had a survey performed and boundaries are clearly identifiable. Come see this beauty as it won't last long.