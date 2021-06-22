Saint Francis Launches Test-Optional Admission to Enhance Accessibility

Students applying for admission to Saint Francis University may do so "test-optional" for most of its programs. The change allows undergraduate applicants to choose whether or not to include standardized test scores as part of their application. The policy of no longer requiring ACT or SAT scores from applicants for most majors is effective for students applying for admission in fall 2022 and seeking academic scholarships. Saint Francis opened its application for admission for fall 2022 in mid-June.