Adult-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy due to Mutations in the VRK1 Gene

neurology.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults Genetic testing revealed likely pathogenic variants in the VRK1 gene in both subjects. One individual carried homozygous p.R321C (c.961 C>T), likely pathogenic variants. The other carried compound heterozygous p.V236M (c.706 G>A) and p.R321C (c.961 C>T), likely pathogenic variants. Notably, both patients were of Hispanic descent. The spinal muscular atrophies...

ng.neurology.org
#Gene Mutations#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Spinal Muscular Atrophies#Hispanic#Non 5q#Vrk1mutations#Mri#Emg#Wes#Nextgen
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Stopping the onset and progression of intractable immune diseases

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) The development of therapeutic drugs for inflammatory bowel disease, an intractable immune disease, and multiple sclerosis - an autoimmune disorder - is gaining traction. A research team from the Department of Life Sciences at POSTECH and a joint research team at ImmunoBiome Inc. have uncovered that a yeast-derived polysaccharide mixture inhibits the onset and progression of immune disorders.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New components for oligonucleotide drugs show safety, efficacy in treating spinal muscular atrophy

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from Russia and the UK investigated the safety and efficacy of new chemistry in antisense oligonucleotides used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a debilitating genetic disease. Their results may lead to the development of drugs with less toxicity and fewer injections needed thanks to prolonged action. The paper was published in the journal Nucleic Acid Therapeutics.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New study pinpoints two separate mutation near GDF5 gene for osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia

Terence D. Capellini has been interested in how joints work for almost three decades. Part of it is due to personal experience, having sustained several joint injuries as a college ice hockey player and recently developing knee osteoarthritis. But the principal investigator of Harvard's Developmental and Evolutionary Genetics Lab has also seen the pain and limited mobility of loved ones who've received similar diagnoses and injuries.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Syndrome

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) is a rare multisystemic, multiphasic, autoimmune, granulomatous inflammatory condition that affects organs rich in melanocytes (e.g., eyes, ears, meninges and skin). VKH syndrome is caused by dysregulation of CD4+ Th1 lymphocytes1. Neurological manifestations like headache, meningismus, cranial nerve palsies typically occur in the prodromal phase followed by an acute phase with panuveitis and retinal detachment. Convalescent phase presents with alopecia and “sunset glow” of fundus which progresses to chronic recurrent inflammatory disease. In 80% of the cases, CSF analysis reveals lymphocytic pleocytosis2. Early administration of oral prednisone followed by a slow taper can prevent recurrences, while cases with severe inflammation require IV methylprednisolone.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Novel gene editing in mice shows promise in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy

A novel gene editing technique developed by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine is showing promise in correcting genetic mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and some cardiovascular diseases. DMD is a deadly genetic disease caused by mutations to the dystrophin gene. Without...
CancerEurekAlert

Potential marker for success of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and treatment options are extremely limited, especially for patients with oncogenic mutations in the KRAS gene. A great deal of hope was invested in the licensing of immune checkpoint inhibitors, but the reality is that some patients respond very well to this treatment while it is completely ineffective in others. In a paper just published in Science Translational Medicine, a MedUni Vienna research group led by Herwig Moll (Center for Physiology and Pharmacology) identified a potential marker for the success of immunotherapy in lung cancer patients and explained the underlying molecular processes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research can contribute to earlier diagnosis of diabetic neuropathy

Research conducted at Cruzeiro do Sul University in São Paulo, Brazil, can contribute to earlier diagnosis of diabetic neuropathy, a disorder characterized by damage to peripheral nerves, with symptoms such as pain and paresthesia (pricking, burning and numbness), mainly in the legs and feet. In the study, a group led...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers mutations in Polycomb group gene as underlying cause of novel neurological disorder

A multi-institutional study has discovered spontaneous mutations in RNF2 (RING2) gene as the underlying cause of a novel neurological disorder. This Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN) study was led by Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Vandana Shashi at Duke University Medical Center.
ScienceNature.com

Prevalence of UL97 gene mutations and polymorphisms in cytomegalovirus infection in the colon associated with or without ulcerative colitis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation in the colon is common in patients with severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Ganciclovir (GCV) resistance conferring CMV UL97 gene mutations have been reported in recent years. However, the prevalence of UL97 gene mutations in GCV-naive CMV infection in the colon remains unknown. We investigated the prevalence of CMV UL97 gene mutations in patients with colonic CMV infection associated with or without UC. Twenty-two GCV-naive patients with colonic CMV infection, 15 with UC and 7 with other diseases, were enrolled. Frozen biopsy samples or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples were used for nested polymerase chain reaction (PCR) amplification of the UL97 gene. Sanger DNA sequencing was performed. In comparison with AD169 reference strain, natural polymorphisms were frequently detected in codons N68D (100%), I244V (100%), and D605E (86.4%). Seven polymorphisms were detected infrequently (< 10%) outside the kinase domain. However, no known GCV resistance mutations were found. There seemed to be no difference between the ratio of polymorphisms in patients with and without UC. In conclusions, we did not detect UL97 gene mutations associated with GCV resistance in GCV-naive patients with or without UC. Consistent with previous reports, D605E polymorphism may be used as a genetic marker for CMV in East Asian countries.
HealthMedscape News

Inflatable, Shape-Changing Spinal Implants to Treat Pain

A team of engineers and clinicians at the University of Cambridge has developed an ultra-thin, inflatable device that can be used for minimally invasive spinal cord stimulation (SCS). Although SCS is one of the oldest and most established neuromodulation therapies, clinicians have to choose bulky paddle-type devices, which requires invasive...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Racial Differences Seen in Inherited Risk of Early-Onset Cancer

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Inherited risk of early-onset cancer is significantly higher among Latino and Black families for solid tumors and Asian/Pacific Islander families for blood-based cancers when compared to White families, according to a study published online June 22 in eLife. Qianxi Feng, from the University...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

CRISPR Gene-Editing Injection Corrects Mutation in Liver Cells

Ever since its discovery, the CRISPR Cas 9 for gene editing has been pushing the boundaries of genome modifications. Just last month, we reported how researchers were using CRISPR to fix cholesterol in monkeys. Now, in a major breakthrough, researchers at University College London (UCL) injected the CRISPR-based drug into the blood of six people with a genetic condition. Three of them showed promising results paving way for further trials using this approach.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Cervical and thoracic cord atrophy in multiple sclerosis phenotypes: Quantification and correlation with clinical disability

Neuroimage Clin. 2021;30:102680. doi: 10.1016/j.nicl.2021.102680. Epub 2021 Apr 28. OBJECTIVE: We sought to characterize spinal cord atrophy along the entire spinal cord in the major multiple sclerosis (MS) phenotypes, and evaluate its correlation with clinical disability. METHODS: Axial T1-weighted images were automatically reformatted at each point along the cord. Spinal...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests patients with lung cancer be screened for MET oncogene

Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. "In our research we found several lung cancer cases that...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Ataxia and Parkinsonism in a Woman With a VCP Variant and Long-Normal Repeats in the SCA2 Allele

We present the case of a 46-year-old woman with gradually progressive ataxia, parkinsonism, and neuropathy. Symptoms started at age 29 years with speech impairment and difficulty walking. At presentation, she had mild midline ataxia and dysarthria. Left hand rest tremor began at age 33 years. Over the next decade, she developed parkinsonism and lower extremity weakness, which was more prominent than ataxia (Videos 1 and 2 ). Her parkinsonism was responsive to levodopa, and over time, she developed motor fluctuations. She also developed urinary retention and constipation. Medical history was otherwise notable for lumbar radiculopathy, ankylosing spondylitis, elevated anti-nuclear antibodies, migraine, and depression. Current examination reveals appendicular and gait ataxia, dysarthria, parkinsonism (left predominant), bilateral hip flexor weakness and foot drop, length-dependent decrease in pinprick sensation, and hyperreflexia (bilateral Babinski and jaw jerk reflexes). She is adopted and has 2 healthy teenaged sons. She is apparently of European descent but does not know her family history.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study: Gene editing therapy for early-stage Huntington’s disease may have long-lasting benefits

In a new study on mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report that using MRI scans to measure blood volume in the brain can serve as a noninvasive way to potentially track the progress of gene editing therapies for early-stage Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that attacks brain cells. The researchers say that by identifying and treating the mutation known to cause Huntington's disease with this type of gene therapy, before a patient starts showing symptoms, it may slow progression of the disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsWinchester Sun

Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.

