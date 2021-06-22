Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

First Look: Clayton Winehouse

saucemagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome shops are just places where you can buy things; others are total ideas built around singular philosophies. Clayton Winehouse at 7911 Clayton Road is the latter. “It’s like building a building around what we think service should be in the wine industry,” said general manager and partner Chris Kolemainen, who previously worked at the Rock Hill Wine and Cheese Place. “We want to offer personalized service. We’ll have a glass of wine with you while you shop.” Kolemainen and partners Sean Boles and Tim and Karen Missey have a goal of getting rid of the “filler wines” you find in some wine shops and making the good stuff more accessible. “It’s about making people feel comfortable,” Kolemainen added.

www.saucemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beast Butcher Block#Amy S Cake Pop Shop#Beets Bones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsBuffalo News

Watch now: A first look at Jack Rabbit on Elmwood

The former J.P. Bullfeathers, at 1010 Elmwood Ave., has been transformed into Jack Rabbit, a hot new Buffalo attraction, by a quartet of new owners. Four separate zones create intentionally different vibes in a venue that blends bar-restaurant, live music haven, coffee shop, cocktail bar and more.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

DeLille Cellars 2018 Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain $75

Comprised of grapes from four vaunted vineyards — Ciel du Cheval (34%), Grand Ciel (20%), Upchurch (21%) and Klipsun — DeLille’s Four Flags is consistent in its excellence while varying year to year, depending on the whims of earth and sky. Co-founder Chris Upchurch began purchasing fruit from Ciel du Cheval and Klipsun starting in 1992, and the four sites have long been part of the assemblage that is DeLille’s flagship wine — the D2. The Four Flags 2018 nose is heady with black fruits, dry herbs and a racy, windblown aspect. This wine that represents the best barrels of those four lots is very assured, offering sophisticated notes of cassis and blackberry as well as distinct, yet smooth, tannins with balanced oak. And natch, it will be even more beautiful with age. Still, Jason Gorski’s latest effort earned a double gold medal at the 2021 Cascadia International Wine Competition.
Drinkswinemag.com

Apaltagua 2019 Reserva Apalta Valley Estate Grown Carmenère (Colchagua Valley)

Leathery black fruit aromas are smoky and a touch burnt, while this opens with a reduced scent of peanut that blows off in due time. Rubbing tannins tighten the palate feel, while flavors of coffee and herbal blackberry finish with cheek-starching tannic roughness. Michael Schachner. rating. 88. Price. Designation. Reserva...
NFLdisneyfoodblog.com

🧀 CHEESE Crawl 🧀 Menu Items Revealed for the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

The festival begins on July 15th and will run through November 20th, 2021. We’re going to see some of our favorite food booths returning and there are several new booths to look forward to! There are also activities around the park to participate in like the epic cheese crawl that’s returning, and we just found out what’s on the menu!
Drinksurbanmatter.com

Light and Delicious: 3 Amazing Californian Wines for an Outdoor Lunch

Summer is on its way and there’s so much to look forward to again! Last year it seemed, for many of us, to come and go without offering opportunities to enjoy many of the social occasions we love most – weddings, parties and outdoor lunches, enjoyed together with friends and family and made more special with a glass or two of delicious wine.
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Refresh Your Beverage Menu to Welcome the ‘New Normal’

Whether you are an already established restaurant, or a brand-new operation, now is prime time to evaluate what customers are looking for in their dining experiences. Everything from the first sip of a drink order to the last bite of dessert should be exciting, unique, and delicious to make that novel on-premise dining experience stand out.
Saint Louis, MOsaucemagazine.com

How to incorporate cannabis into your next backyard barbecue

Summer has finally arrived and, with it, barbecue season. If you’re a medical marijuana patient, there’s never been a better time to learn how to incorporate cannabis into your next grilling session. Swade Dispensary, with four locations currently open in the St. Louis area and one more in the works,...
Drinkswinemag.com

Mezzacorona 2020 Estate Bottled Pinot Grigio (Trentino)

This enjoyable white has aromas of hawthorn and ripe white stone fruit. On the refreshing palate, bright acidity accompanies yellow pear, apple and citrusy notes. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 87. Price. Designation. Estate Bottled. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Appellation. Trentino, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Mezzacorona. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Caboost Kombucha Announces Patent-Pending Cold Brew Tea Kombucha

Caboost Kombucha has announced its patent-pending Cold Brew Tea Kombucha, a distinctive way of brewing kombucha that is the reason for Caboost’s original, smooth and non-vinegary taste. Cold Brew Tea Kombucha offers a unique way to protect key nutrients due to tea leaves not being destroyed by heat. The process...
Drinkstheworkathomewoman.com

The Best Wine Tasting Business Opportunities

If you’re anything like me, there’s just something great about kicking back and enjoying a glass of wine. Whether it’s on the front porch or by a fire, people across the world have enjoyed this delightful drink for centuries, so it’s no surprise that at-home wine tasting companies have sprouted in growth over the years.
LifestyleWDW News Today

First Look at 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Spirit Jersey

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We are a week away from the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and are waiting in anticipation to not only taste the festival food but check out all of the new merchandise. ShopDisney has given us our first look at the festival’s new Spirit Jersey.
Lifestylewineindustryadvisor.com

Shannon Family of Wines Has Named Eric Hildreth as Winemaker for Super-Luxury Brands

– Shannon Family of Wines has announced the hiring of Eric Hildreth as Winemaker for their collection of super-luxury wine brands, including Ovis, 13 Rams, Giannecchini, and Mother Vine. Hildreth will report directly to Clay Shannon, Proprietor, effective immediately. Prior to joining Shannon Family of Wines, Hildreth was Assistant Winemaker...
California Statejsfashionista.com

The Best Sparkling Wineries to Visit in California

As many of you may know, I have spent a lot of time visiting amazing wineries in California since moving to California from New York City in 2021. Summer has arrived and a nice, cool glass of wine is my favorite way to spend any summer day. Speaking of the Best Wines for Summer, I can always go for a glass of sparkling wine. Continue reading below to see The Best Sparkling Wineries To Visit in California.
Technologybbcgoodfood.com

Smeg cookware range: first look review

Review of the new Smeg cookware range: 50s-style cookware for the 21st-century cook. Perhaps most synonymous with fridges, Italian brand Smeg is much loved for its retro design with bright colours and soft contours, evocative of kitchenware from the 1950s. In recent years, the company has branched out into small domestic appliances. We’ve previously tested the Smeg FAB5L freestanding mini fridge, the Smeg KLF04 kettle, Smeg TSF03 four-slot steel toaster and Smeg ECF01 espresso machine, as well as the Smeg BLF01 blender and Smeg 50s-style hand blender. For keen bakers, there’s even the Smeg Retro stand mixer. If you want, you can now equip your whole kitchen with Smeg appliances, big and small. With so many gadgets on offer, it was only a matter of time before Smeg moved into cookware.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Brew Talks: Exploring the Future of the American Craft Beer Bar

Craft beer bars played a vital role in helping build the craft beer industry, introducing consumers to different styles and breweries from around the world. Following the pandemic-driven shutdown of 2020, how are these bars rebounding? Brew Talks on Thursday, July 15th will explore the future of craft beer bars in the U.S. as the on-premise channel reopens, how bar owners are adjusting to consumers’ changing palates and interests, and what consumers are looking for as they return to beer bars.
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Sweet Tea Moonshine

There's nothing better than a glass of iced tea on a hot day unless we're talking about moonshine sweet tea. The combination of sweet tea and moonshine makes for a refreshing cocktail you'll love for front porch sipping and backyard cookouts. This recipe infuses moonshine with a sweet tea simple syrup for a simple, tasty twist on everyone's favorite summer drink, Southern sweet tea.
ShoppingTimes Union

Rosés for people who think they hate rosé

Over the past few years, rosé has become known as the Millennials’ drink of choice – so much so, in fact, that the beer industry was long ago added to the list of businesses we’ve “killed.” But for a lot of other people, our current cultural obsession leaves them scratching their heads. For many Americans, their introduction to rosé came in the ‘80s and ‘90s when sweet rosés — also known as blush wines — were trendy, and for people like my mother, the sweetness of the blush wines became irreparably associated with rosés in a broader sense.
Richmond, CAsfonthebay.com

The Experience, Richmond: Riggers Loft Wine Co. News

Bubbly wins Double Gold, ‘Best of Class’ Award!. A big shoutout to Kevin and Barbara Brown! In June 2021, their R&B Cellars’ “chanson des etoiles” Methode Champenoise won a Double Gold, Best of Class award at the Orange County Commercial Wine Competition. Chardonnay drinkers will love it. Their “Chanson” is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy