First Look: Clayton Winehouse
Some shops are just places where you can buy things; others are total ideas built around singular philosophies. Clayton Winehouse at 7911 Clayton Road is the latter. “It’s like building a building around what we think service should be in the wine industry,” said general manager and partner Chris Kolemainen, who previously worked at the Rock Hill Wine and Cheese Place. “We want to offer personalized service. We’ll have a glass of wine with you while you shop.” Kolemainen and partners Sean Boles and Tim and Karen Missey have a goal of getting rid of the “filler wines” you find in some wine shops and making the good stuff more accessible. “It’s about making people feel comfortable,” Kolemainen added.www.saucemagazine.com