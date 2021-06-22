First Look: Clayton Winehouse

Comprised of grapes from four vaunted vineyards — Ciel du Cheval (34%), Grand Ciel (20%), Upchurch (21%) and Klipsun — DeLille’s Four Flags is consistent in its excellence while varying year to year, depending on the whims of earth and sky. Co-founder Chris Upchurch began purchasing fruit from Ciel du Cheval and Klipsun starting in 1992, and the four sites have long been part of the assemblage that is DeLille’s flagship wine — the D2. The Four Flags 2018 nose is heady with black fruits, dry herbs and a racy, windblown aspect. This wine that represents the best barrels of those four lots is very assured, offering sophisticated notes of cassis and blackberry as well as distinct, yet smooth, tannins with balanced oak. And natch, it will be even more beautiful with age. Still, Jason Gorski’s latest effort earned a double gold medal at the 2021 Cascadia International Wine Competition.