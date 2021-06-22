Australia’s Tropical Island Playground: Diving into The Whitsunday Part 2

Nature lovers, this one’s for you. While Costa Rica often gets the bulk of the Central America hype, Panama’s got its own excellence going on right next door. And we ain’t just talkin’ about the canal. Nestled between the Pacific and the Caribbean, not only is it convenient as all get out for American travelers—they take US dollars, you won’t need adapters for your electronics, and English is widely spoken in the major towns—but jeez, is it beautiful. The country’s got just about everything a nature-lover could hope to gush over, from crystal-clear oceans to volcanoes that cast vast shadows over forested landscapes.