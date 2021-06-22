Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Australia’s Tropical Island Playground: Diving into The Whitsunday Part 2

By Glenn Harris
JustLuxe.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no holiday like being on a tropical island. The image of palm trees rustling in the breeze and the sounds of waves, white-sand beaches, and azure blue waters never gets old. In northern Queensland, there are a string of islands known as the Whitsundays. There awaits breezy island holidays that can be described by nothing less than the cliché of paradise perfection. Here is part 2 of our Whitsundays Tropical Island review.

www.justluxe.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Barrier Reef#Sea Life#White Fish#The Beach Club Within#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Australia
Related
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These Popular Destinations

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's Olympic swimming hopes in jeopardy after athletes enjoyed a pre-Tokyo getaway on Magnetic Island at the same time it was exposed to Covid by an unvaccinated hospital worker

Five Australian swimmers Olympics hopes are in doubt taking an ill-fated pre-games holiday on Magnetic Island on the same day as a woman who later tested positive for the Indian Delta variant. The Olympians were in Covid hotspots Townsville and Magnetic Island at the same time as the 19-year-old Brisbane...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Parts of Australia under new Covid lockdown after cases of Delta variant

Australia is grappling with several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, with a wave of restrictions rolling across the country and plunging some cities into lockdown for the first time since the pandemic began. Residents of every state and territory in the country – except the island...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Your Once-In-A-Lifetime Vacation Awaits With FREE Air & MORE!

Feel Free to Let the Journey Change You. Hop continents on an immersive, unforgettable repositioning cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. It’s the rush of excitement you will feel as you uncover the mysteries of Machu Picchu while standing atop the Andes. It’s the delight in learning the proper way to eat gelato in Italy – for breakfast. The magic of your travels leaves an enduring mark through the memories you create and share. That’s what makes the journey so extraordinary. Come aboard Norwegian Cruise Line and experience one of our uniquely designed Extraordinary Journeys that allow you more immersive experiences and discover how the journey can change you.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Celebrity Flora returns to Galápagos Islands

Travellers who have waited more than 15 months to experience one of the wonders of the world set sail earlier in the breath-taking Galápagos Islands aboard Celebrity Flora. The first of the new-luxury brand’s three ships to resume sailing the extraordinary archipelago, guests will be treated to a curated seven-night itinerary through a world unlike any other.
Traveldwell.com

An Eco-Minded Resort in the Bahamas Lists for $2.95M

Snow Bay Beach Resort on San Salvador features four solar-powered villas just steps from the shore. Snow Bay spans nearly two acres on the southeast end of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The property offers 200 feet of the delicate white sand beach for which it’s named, just steps away from Snow Bay National Park, the island’s only tidal creek system. Licensed to become a boutique resort, it can also serve as a postcard-worthy getaway for the whole family.
Travelthemanual.com

The 5 Best Islands in America to Visit Now

Now that summer has officially begun and Americans are ready to hit the road again, you might be looking for a tropical destination. Though international waters may be calling to you, it’s safe to say there are still plenty of folks who aren’t ready to take off for travel abroad. Instead, The Manual has rounded up some of the best islands in the U.S. to visit this summer. From posh villages to remote islands with tons of outdoor adventure activities, these islands are well within reach without having to pull out your passport.
Worldroutesonline.com

New service takes off on Gold Coast's third top route

South Australians and Queenslanders have even more opportunities to explore each other’s backyards after the commencement of a Qantas Gold Coast-Adelaide service today. The Qantas service, operated by Alliance Airlines on E190 jets, will be daily from this week and add almost 70,000 additional seats to the route annually. The new service, supported by the Queensland Government and Destination Gold Coast, has an estimated economic impact of $14.3 million to the Gold Coast and will support 111 jobs.
Travelporthole.com

Crystal Cruises Resumes Ocean Operation from Nassau

Over the weekend, Crystal Cruises became the latest cruise line to resume operation when their ocean vessel Crystal Serenity set sail from the Port of Nassau in the Bahamas. The embarkation was Crystal’s first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was the start of Crystal Serenity’s season homeporting in Nassau which will run through November 2021.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ulimtate Greek Escape for 2021: Mystique, Santorini - A Luxury Collection Hotel

A long-time favorite for travelers, Mystique is situated in the island’s singular aura, extraordinary landscape and the appeasing sight of the deep blue of the sea that meets a clear blue sky, owners Kalia and Antonis Eliopoulos of Kanava Hotels & Resorts have created a haven that embodies an authentic and organic Santorini experience which exceeds all expectations of the definitive Grecian paradise.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Every Type of Scuba Diving Explained

If you're thinking about getting scuba certified, you've got a world of adventure ahead of you and a new massive list of places you'll want to visit. Once you're certified, you'll be able to dive for the rest of your life, seeing a side of the planet most humans see only through aquarium displays. According to the Divers Alert Network (DAN), less than one percent of Americans scuba dive. That leaves a lot of ocean to explore for those who do.
LifestyleThrillist

This Overlooked Country’s Got Stunning Beaches, Active Volcanoes, and Cute Sloths

Nature lovers, this one’s for you. While Costa Rica often gets the bulk of the Central America hype, Panama’s got its own excellence going on right next door. And we ain’t just talkin’ about the canal. Nestled between the Pacific and the Caribbean, not only is it convenient as all get out for American travelers—they take US dollars, you won’t need adapters for your electronics, and English is widely spoken in the major towns—but jeez, is it beautiful. The country’s got just about everything a nature-lover could hope to gush over, from crystal-clear oceans to volcanoes that cast vast shadows over forested landscapes.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Edging turquoise Indian Ocean waters and with tropical gardens beautifully woven throughout the property, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita is set to further elevate its exotic sanctuary with the announcement of a significant restaurant and bar renovation, to be unveiled in October 2021. Boasting a current total of four...
Miami, FLporthole.com

Regent Seven Seas Announces 132-Night World Cruise

The world is opening up to travel once again and what better way to put a dent in your travel bucket list than with a world cruise from one of the world’s top luxury cruise lines. Regent Seven Seas has announced a new world cruise itinerary which spans five months, 66 ports of call, 31 countries, four continents, 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites and 34,500 total nautical miles. Setting sail in January of 2024, Seven Seas Mariner will embark from Miami, Florida on one of the most epic cruises available. Here are the details!
WildlifePhys.org

Australia's rarest fungus discovered clinging to life on French Island

Scientists and volunteers from Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria have discovered the largest population of Australia's oddest and most critically endangered fungus on French Island, Victoria. Tea-Tree Fingers (Hypocreopsis amplectens) is named for its distinctive, finger-like form that seemingly grips its wooden substrate like a hand. Tea-tree Fingers typically occurs at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy