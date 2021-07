The Monticello Power Plant was partially demolished Thursday morning at 10:15 before a crowd estimated at several thousand. They targeted the three stacks and a boiler unit in the first stage of the demolition. Thousands of spectators watched from across Lakes Bob Sandlin and Montecillo, including former employees. The site was initially completed in 1978 and operated until it was retired and taken offline in 2018. The date for the next phase of the demolition isn’t precise at this time.