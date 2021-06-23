Giannis Praises 'Amazing' Trae Young: What He's Done in a 3-Year Span Is Unbelievable

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo has nothing but respect for his counterpart ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. "He is an amazing player," Antetokounmpo said Tuesday of Trae Young, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "What he can do for his size…it's unbelievable. What he's done in a three-year span is unbelievable. He's got to keep getting better, keep believing in himself and the sky is the limit for him."

