Dame Dash Sued By Roc-A-Fella Records For Allegedly Trying To Sell NFT Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Sotheby’s offering NFT of original digital art by Derrick Adams. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, his pioneering and landmark debut album that was originally released on June 25, 1996 and forever changed hip hop, the legendary artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist has commissioned critically admired multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams to create a one-of-one animated digital artwork that comments on and recontextualizes the album’s iconic cover, which will be sold by Sotheby’s as an NFT in a special single-lot auction. Having met several years ago, the rapper and Adams established an immediate artistic dialogue between them, and this collaboration marks the first NFT either has created and offered for sale. The auction is also the only official event authorized by Jay-Z to commemorate Reasonable Doubt‘s historic 25th anniversary.