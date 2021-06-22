Dame Dash Sued By Roc-A-Fella Records For Allegedly Trying To Sell NFT Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’
Dame Dash is being sued by Roc-A-Fella Records—a company he helped co-found—for allegedly trying to mint and sell the copyright to JAY-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT. According to a report from TMZ, Dash planned on selling the NFT on the auction platform SuperFarm, but Roc-A-Fella claims they sent a letter saying the sale was “improper,” and the sale has since been canceled. However, the label added that Dash is still trying to find another venue to make the sale.genius.com