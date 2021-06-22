Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Frontier Adds COVID-19 Surcharge to Tickets

TravelPulse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Airlines has added a new “Covid Recovery Charge” to its ticket sales, according to the aviation blog ‘One Mile At A Time.’. The Denver-based airline is believed to be the first U.S. carrier to impose such a charge as part of its ticketing fee structure. It follows an example being set by some hotels as well as many restaurants, particularly in New York City, as businesses look to regain even a part of the money they lost to the pandemic.

www.travelpulse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Covid 19#Surcharge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
FAA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

This Airline Policy Is Just PLANE Stupid!

There are some policies, whether for hotels or airlines, that we might not agree with. Then there are some that seem downright ridiculously stupid. Unfortunately, recently I came across one of those ridiculous ones. This Alaska Airlines policy is ridiculous. Hear me out, and then correct me if I’m wrong!
TravelTravelPulse

American Airlines, JetBlue Adding Service to Popular Mexican Destinations

To meet increased demand for flights to popular tourism destinations in Mexico, American Airlines and JetBlue are adding additional routes and boosting existing service. According to the Riviera Maya News, American announced it would add four-times-weekly direct flights between Cancun and Austin, Texas, starting in October. The airline revealed it would increase flights into Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.
Public Healthpaddleyourownkanoo.com

Frontier Airlines Abandons its Covid Recovery Surcharge After Just One Day Following Backlash

Frontier Airlines is to stop charging passengers a ‘Covid recovery’ fee after the Denver-based low-cost carrier faced backlash over the $1.59 charge which was added onto the cost of every one-way ticket. The airline performed a u-turn on the policy just one day after the charge, which was advertised on Frontier’s website, was widely publicized in the media.
MLBKWCH.com

Royals offering ticket deals for COVID-19 vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals is teaming up with Price Chopper and Blue KC to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives. On Wednesday, anyone getting their COVID-19 vaccine at a local Price Chopper Pharmacies during business hours or the Blue KC Gate at Kauffman Stadium between 3-8 p.m. will receive two vouchers for tickets to select 2021 regular season Royals games. There will also be an opportunity to purchase up to eight additional tickets at 50% off.
TravelTravelPulse

Frontier Airlines Celebrating Birthday With $27 Fares, Roundtrip Ticket Giveaway

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its 27th birthday by putting one million fares on sale from $27 through Wednesday night. Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Airline Vouchers To Tempt... Victory Cruise Lines Offers Savings on New Yucatán... The ultra-low-cost carrier will also give away round-trip tickets for two to 27 lucky...
TravelTravelPulse

Top Travel Deals for July 2021

Travel is picking up as more destinations open their borders and restrictions loosen for vaccinated individuals. In addition to pent-up demand, some exceptional deals are enticing travelers to get away this summer. Here are some of the best travel offers available this July. You may use your Facebook account to...
LifestyleTravelPulse

American Airlines Adds New Routes From Miami This Winter

American Airlines is expanding its footprint at Miami International Airport, adding two new international destinations and six new domestic routes this winter. Beginning this December, American will connect Miami with Chetumal, Mexico and San Andres Island, Colombia, marking its 28th destination in Mexico and seventh in Colombia. The new routes will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting December 1 and December 4, respectively.
TravelTravelPulse

Saba Rock Offering Special Reopening Packages

British Virgin Islands luxury resort Saba Rock is celebrating its October reopening following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 with travel packages that feature one free night, breakfast, complimentary ferry transfers and a special welcome gift. Saba Rock’s “Stay & Play” grand opening packages are...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Without a COVID-19 Test

If you're vaccinated and eager to travel internationally without the added stress of having to get a COVID-19 test to enter your desired destination, check out these twenty countries that any vaccinated American can travel to, sans test. However, even if you travel to a country that does not require a COVID-19 test upon entry, the U.S. still requires travelers to be tested prior to arrival within the country, including vaccinated Americans. Be aware as well that many countries want travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry, but some requirements are longer. Make sure to visit the U.S. Department of State's country-specific COVID-19 travel advisory pages to learn more. The U.S. Department of State also recommends travelers get vaccinated prior to international travel.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
DaphneMedia

Giants Tickets Offered at SFUSD COVID-19 Site

Dr. Marie Lopez, Mission Wellness Pharmacy @ SFUSD COVID-19 Vaccine Site located at Burton High SchoolPhoto by: Daphne Young. San Francisco Unified School District students are leading by example and getting vaccinated at the COVID-19 Clinic at Burton High School. Maybe it's because of Giants tickets?
LifestyleNarcity

Flair Airlines Is Jetting Off To 6 New US Destinations This Fall & Tickets Start At $79

New Flair flights to U.S. destinations are taking off this fall so you can swap the cold and the snow for the sun-soaked and sizzling. Plus, tickets start at just $79. On July 8, the airline announced non-stop flights beginning this fall between eight Canadian cities and six destinations in the United States: Hollywood-Burbank, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa and Palm Springs.
Orlando, FLTravelPulse

Spirit Airlines To Add Domestic, Resume All International Routes From Orlando

Based in South Florida, ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is spearheading air traffic’s recovery at Orlando International Airport (MCO), with plans to provide more than 80 daily departures from MCO by the end of 2021. South Florida-based Spirit Airlines today presented its largest-ever flight schedule from Orlando, both introducing new U.S....
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

Guide: American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts Platinum Benefit

Access to the The Fine Hotels & Resorts is one of the many incredible Benefits of the American Express Platinum Card. (Click here: Platinum Benefit’s Guide.) The FHR program is a collection of luxury hotels around the world that give you awesome perks when booking a stay through Amex Travel. Access to FHR is one of the many travel benefits available to American Express Platinum Card and Centurion Card members.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Solo Traveler Savings!

At RIU Hotels & Resorts, we are extending our offers for solo travelers and expanding our hotel selection so they do not need to pay additional fees for occupying the room themselves. In addition to our safety measures, guests will now be able to take the COVID-19 antigen test on site at no additional cost, total flexibility with NO cancellations fees, Resort Credits and SPA credits; plus you earn up to 3X RIU PartnerClub Points at select resorts for a limited time.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

TSA Shortages Impacting Air Travel Nationwide

Airports around the country are reporting a TSA shortage as travel demand continues to surge. Tulsa International Airport said they are fully staffed, but you should still be ready for long waits with so many people starting to travel once again. "I am ready to roll,” traveler Akila Mitchell said....
Worldgodsavethepoints.com

Deal Alert: Business Class US Cities To Dublin Or Rome $1780 Round Trip

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy