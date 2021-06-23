Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK government roasted for encouraging schoolchildren to celebrate ‘One Britain One Nation’ day

By Breanna Robinson and Greg Evans
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25a4Rp_0acKTggu00

This Friday, the UK government wants every schoolchild to sing a song called “Strong Britain” as part of celebrations for ‘One Britain One Nation’ (OBON) day.

According to a tweet from the Department of Education, the day is for children to learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect .”

The campaign, led by former policeman Kash Singh, says on its webpage that it needs the support of schools to “celebrate the day in the spirit it is intended”.

To push the message, some schoolchildren wrote a song, and politicians want kids to sing it on that day to mark the occasion.

The department said schools should encourage children to clap for a minute to “pay tribute to all those people who helped during the Covid 19 pandemic crisis” and sing the OBON Day 2021 anthem.

Frankly, it’s all a bit bizarre. Here’s a taster of the tune:

It led some people to ask how long it took to come up with the song, given it’s pretty lyrically limited.

We don’t want to knock it too much, as it was written by schoolchildren in Bradford. But, presumably, it was all approved by real adults in Whitehall.

Some people pointed out that a song about unity appeared to slightly neglect some of the countries that make up Great Britain: “The fact that you aren’t even aware that most schools in Scotland will have started their summer holidays by then speaks volumes about what this govt actually thinks about the nations of the UK,” one person said.

Others said that many other countries have similar values of “unity”, and were puzzled why the UK government found the idea so remarkable that it deserved its own song.

Meanwhile, there were some who said that the values pushed weren’t reflected by some members of the UK government: “You might like to run that whole tolerance, kindness, respect thing past Patel , and the rest of them as they seem to have missed the email… FYI We are not North Korea,” someone said.

And to be honest, the North Korea comparison was a bit of a running theme in responses:

Others disagreed, saying those who objected to the song were haters:

Some did feel that the stronger comparisons to North Korea and the Hitler Youth were a little overboard and insensitive:

The full lyrics can be found here, so make up your own mind.

However, the overwhelming consensus was the song and the entire idea was bad, even from people who usually support the government.

Even Tory MP Caroline Nokes admitted that she wished she could unhear the song.

It remains to be seen whether any schools in the UK will actually adopt this and force it upon their pupils but the campaign does have some notable backers, including Joanna Lumley and secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Caroline Nokes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#North Korea#Uk#Britain One Nation#Obon#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain's 'freedom day' will come on July 19, says government

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 in what has been dubbed “Freedom Day”, the government said on Monday despite fears that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to more deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is again under fire after...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

UK not a leading green nation, says Keep Britain Tidy boss

An environment charity boss has said she does not believe the UK is a leading green nation, after receiving a royal honour from the Prince of Wales. Chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison Ogden-Newton was made an OBE for services to the environment at St James’s Palace in the first major investiture ceremony since the March 2020 lockdown.
EducationThe Guardian

Education department challenged over support for One Britain One Nation day

The government has been criticised on social media after supporting a campaign encouraging schoolchildren to commemorate “One Britain One Nation” day on Friday. A tweet from the Department for Education said it was encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate the day and featured a link to onebritainonenation.com website. The...
Worldtheface.com

Alternative anthems to sing this One Britain One Nation day

Haven’t you heard? Today is One Britain One Nation day, a campaign that will see school children up and down the country wave plastic Union Jack flags with glee as they ​“celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect and a tremendous desire to help others.” While that might sound like a sweet sentiment, the campaign is, of course, just another cog in the government’s patriotic (*cough* nationalistic) spin machine. If you’re in any doubt, then just listen to the song the Department of Education is urging schools to teach students for the occasion:
MusicNME

UK government mocked for asking kids to sing bizarre ‘One Britain One Nation’ song

The UK government has faced ridicule after encouraging children to sing a new song called ‘One Britain One Nation’ in a bid to unite the nation. Earlier this week, the Department For Education announced plans for school children to “celebrate One Britain One Nation Day” on Friday (June 25) by participating in a mass singalong of its official new “anthem”.
Public HealthBBC

Queen awards George Cross to Welsh NHS for work in Covid pandemic

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS in Wales for its work during the pandemic. The medal, rarely given to organisations, recognises extraordinary acts of bravery in saving lives. It comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS's foundation by Aneurin Bevan in 1948. Welsh Health Minister...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Everything we know about the One Britain One Nation campaign

Everyone is obsessed with the government backing a campaign to make schoolchildren sing a cursed song about how great Britain is this Friday.The Department for Education said the campaign, which also involves clapping for a minute for those who helped during the coronavirus pandemic, will help children learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect”.We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.#OBONDAY21 @1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021🚨 | NEW: The...
New Britain, CTnewbritainindependent.com

New Britain Celebrates Independence Day

Days of cool and wet weather gave way just in time to allow New Britain residence to enjoy an exuberant celebration on our country’s July 4th Independence Day holiday. Inside Willow Brook Park, where the fireworks display was held, the city held a drive-in fireworks viewing. In the neighborhoods nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘leaves UK’ one day after unveiling Princess Diana statue

Prince Harry is believed to left the UK to return to his home in California on Friday, one day after he and his brother Prince William unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace.The unveiling of the Prince Diana statue took place on Thursday, about a week after Harry arrived in the UK and self-isolated for five days.The next day a black 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle was seen travelling from Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke of Sussex was staying, to Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport, according to the Daily Mail.The same vehicle formed part of a convoy that...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Victory from the jaws of defeat: how Kim Leadbeater saved Labour from another by-election disaster

It was a by-election that pollsters, bookies — and, yes, even The Independent — suggested might be all but a Tory shoo-in.Boris Johnson’s party was supposed to take the West Yorkshire seat of Batley and Spen on Thursday, just as it had done in Hartlepool two months earlier.Voters would, it was said, abandon Labour in droves, angry about international issues, local grievances and being taken for granted by a series of red-rose MPs dating back to 1997.Even as late as 2am on Friday, rumours were doing the rounds at the counting hall that Labour’s candidate Kim Leadbeater might slip...