Become an intern for Marjorie Taylor Greene

According to the Census Bureau, the town I live in:. Has a median value of owner-occupied housing units of $345,000. Has a median household income of $134,000. My wife and I, as Hudson residents, make critical decisions about our children’s well-being and future every day. As a Black man, and a father of mixed-race children, the decisions relative to where we live not only have a direct impact on the children’s future opportunities but have a direct impact on their day to day safety and security. School is supposed to be a safe space for children to learn and grow. Unfortunately, for children of color, in predominantly white, upper-middle class suburbs, that is not always a given.