Wenatchee, WA

Chelan-Douglas Health District Offering Two More Mobile Clinics in the Wenatchee Valley this Week

By Kyle Lamb
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chelan-Douglas Health District will be holding two vaccine clinics in the Wenatchee Valley this week. According to an announcement by the district, the first vaccine clinic is Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 am at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Vaccines will be offered at the in-person job fair hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association. The second clinic is Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at CDHD’s building on Valley Mall Parkway.

