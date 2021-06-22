Chelan-Douglas Health District Offering Two More Mobile Clinics in the Wenatchee Valley this Week

The Chelan-Douglas Health District will be holding two vaccine clinics in the Wenatchee Valley this week. According to an announcement by the district, the first vaccine clinic is Wednesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 am at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Vaccines will be offered at the in-person job fair hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association. The second clinic is Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at CDHD’s building on Valley Mall Parkway.