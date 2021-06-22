Jet It and JetClub move forward with electric airplanes

DENVER - North Carolina based Jet It and JetClub announce that they have entered an agreement to become the launch customers for Bye Aerospace, the 7-passenger, all electric, twin turboprop aircraft, eFlyer 800. Jet It and JetClub, sister companies operating in North America and Europe respectively, have signed a purchase agreement for a fleet of eFlyer 800 and four eFlyer 4 aircraft. Jet It will operate the first fleet of electric aircraft in North America, eliminating the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year.