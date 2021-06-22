Cancel
Chemistry

Sound-induced electric fields control the tiniest particles

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineers at Duke University have devised a system for manipulating particles approaching the miniscule 2.5 nanometer diameter of DNA using sound-induced electric fields. Dubbed "acoustoelectronic nanotweezers," the approach provides a label-free, dynamically controllable method of moving and trapping nanoparticles over a large area. The technology holds promise for applications in the fields ranging from condensed matter physics to biomedicine.

