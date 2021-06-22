Second Amendment Protection | Smart Money Experts

Segment 1, beginning at 1:00: What started as House Bill 85 now promises a $50,000 penalty for anyone who knowingly deprives a Missourian of the right to keep and bear arms. The law bans state and local law officers from enforcing federal gun laws within the state. "It's an interesting and unusual law because it is more of a political gesture than anything else," says Allen Rostron. But will this law put the state at odds with the federal government? The Department of Justice has requested clarification of the law stating it could "disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers."