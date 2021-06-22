Culver waives athletic participation fees

The Culver School Board recently approved a $14.3 million budget for next school year

The Culver School District Board approved the proposed $14.3 million budget during a regular board meeting earlier this month and also waived athletic participation fees for next school year.

"The past 12 months have been extraordinarily challenging," said Culver School District Superintendent Stefanie Garber in her budget message. "COVID-19 has caused great strife for our staff, students and community."

Garber said the board approved waiving athletic participation fees in hopes of getting more students involved and dialed in to extra-curricular activities to continue to recover from the last year.

"The district will absorb the lack of revenue collected normally from the athletic fees by reducing expenditures in the athletic budget and being very mindful and conservative," Garber said.

She reported that the 2021-2022 Culver School District budget is $14,344,219 for all funds and $10,113,525 for the general fund. The general fund budget expenditure less the required general fund unappropriated fund balance is $9,304,443, representing a 5% decrease from the 2020-2021 approved budget.

The district enrolls about 650 students.

The top four areas to be considered in this budget and into future budgets include negotiated pay increased for all staff and continuing to address staffing needs for student subgroups. The district also wants to build a student school day that follows all COVID-19 requirements and continue to be creative and innovative in program offerings.

Garber said the district priorities include 100% graduation; skills and workplace requirements for the 21st Century; a high level of resilience, compassion, innovation and responsibility; and safety for all in this pandemic.

Culver School Board members Scott Leeper, Mike Knepp, Lindsay Cloud, Bob Buckner and Seth Taylor were on the budget committee along with community members Lisa Sledge, Chris Goelze and Chris Rake. Budget committee members approved the proposed budget during the June 10 meeting.

"The strains on the budget to meet all of the requirements from the state have been many," Garber said. "Nevertheless, we are proud of the perseverance of the staff and the support of the community to provide the best education we could under the circumstances."