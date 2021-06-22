Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

Latino Community Association makes vaccination festive

By Pat Kruis
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Counting vaccinations from local and federal sources, 61% of eligible people in Jefferson County have been vaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEY6H_0acKK1OB00

The Latino Community Association provided music, free tacos and free personal protective equipment for participants at a COVID vaccination clinic Friday, June 18.

Jefferson County Public Health says more families have come to vaccinate together since vaccines have been made available to kids age 12 and older.

JCPH provides all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Jefferson County reported 13 new COVID cases this week from June 14-21.

Counting vaccinations from local and federal sources, 61% of eligible people in Jefferson County have been vaccinated with at least one shot.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County moved from high risk to moderate risk.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Society
Jefferson County, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Johnson And Johnson#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Dedicate a Relay For Life luminaria

The local in-person fundraiser was canceled, but people may honor those affected by cancer. Although Jefferson County Relay For Life leaders have decided not to hold an in-person fundraising event this year, they want to honor those who have been touched by cancer. Supporters may dedicate a luminaria to a...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Churches in Columbia County mull reopening

Local churches have slight variations in the way they provide Sunday services. With the lifting of Oregon's mask mandate on June 30, businesses are opening up and churches in Columbia County are welcoming back congregants. At First Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Pastor James Dew is looking forward to seeing...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County to consider extending eviction moratorium

The County Commission could vote on an ordinance to extend the moratorium another 30 days for renters who have applied for assistance on Thursday.The Multnomah County Commission will consider extending the eviction moratorium for renters who have applied for assistance an additional 30 days on Thursday, July 8. The statewide eviction moratorium imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30. But before it adjourned, the 2021 Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 278 and extended the moratorium for renters who apply for assistance for 60 days. The commission will consider adding another 30 days because of problems processing...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into healthcare

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results.This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral health system and required the state to regulate mergers in the health care industry. The COVID-19 pandemic put health care at the forefront of a session that unfolded virtually through Zoom meetings because public health restrictions prevented public access at the capitol. Lawmakers, lobbyists and the public dialed in...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

State approves $1 for Clackamas courthouse, pending joint report

Oregon officials may approve rest of project's $94.5M in matching funds, once county clarifies unique process. Of the $94.5 million in funding the Oregon Legislature approved on June 26 for the new Clackamas County Courthouse project, the state will only commit $1 until a joint report is submitted clarifying the county's proposed use of a new project-delivery approach.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How did the legislative session go for the Wilsonville government?

Boone Bridge project progresses while Aurora Airport bill doesn't move during session. As a municipal government, the city of Wilsonville doesn't directly influence the state legislative process. But, via its mayor, hired lobbyist and public affairs director, it tracks the thousands of bills that get proposed each session, works with Wilsonville representatives and other legislators, and submits public testimony to try to sway policy in its favor. In the Oregon Legislature's recently closed long session, the city had a few small victories and one notable loss.
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

CCC board adjusts tuition

Clackamas Community College Board recently approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition costs. During its June 30 meeting, the Clackamas Community College Board of Education approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition thanks to full funding from the state legislature. This spring, the board approved a tiered tuition increase, based...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Suit: Child pushed down stairs at Portland's Faubion School

A new lawsuit seeks nearly a half-million dollars from Portland Public Schools over the alleged incident. A new lawsuit accuses Portland Public Schools of negligence after a student was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs — when the watchful eyes of teachers and staff were apparently looking elsewhere. The...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16. Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove.
Polk County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ex-Nearman aide Anna Scharf appointed to his House seat

Anna Scharf will represent Disrict 23 in the Oregon House through January 2023.Though he was a candidate to replace himself in the Oregon House of Representatives, Mike Nearman will not be returning to the legislature any time soon. Polk County commissioners worked together to find a replacement for Nearman, who was expelled from the House in an historic, bipartisan vote for his role in letting armed protesters in to the State Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020. While Nearman was selected by local Republicans as one choice to take his District 23 seat again, he was not the choice of commissioners....

Comments / 0

Community Policy