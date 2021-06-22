Latino Community Association makes vaccination festive

Counting vaccinations from local and federal sources, 61% of eligible people in Jefferson County have been vaccinated

The Latino Community Association provided music, free tacos and free personal protective equipment for participants at a COVID vaccination clinic Friday, June 18.

Jefferson County Public Health says more families have come to vaccinate together since vaccines have been made available to kids age 12 and older.

JCPH provides all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Jefferson County reported 13 new COVID cases this week from June 14-21.

Counting vaccinations from local and federal sources, 61% of eligible people in Jefferson County have been vaccinated with at least one shot.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County moved from high risk to moderate risk.