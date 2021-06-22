'Into the Fray' tells the story of Native wildland firefighters

The wildfire exhibition opens Thursday, June 24 at The Museum at Warm Springs

"Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond" opens Thursday, June 24 at The Museum at Warm Springs. The exhibition, which highlights the history and contemporary activities of these brave Native wildland firefighters, will be on view through Saturday, Sept. 25.

Fire has been a tool with significant impact for Indigenous peoples from ancient times to the present day. Tribes used it in the hunt; for food preservation, smoking and processing; and clearing land. Native peoples across Indian Country align to the basic elements of the earth. Fire purifies. Weather, the stars, water and fire are essential elements of change in their lives.

From training, operations, the grueling hours of intense physical exertion, Native wildland fighters form bonds, share the rewards and tell stories of their elite corps. The history exhibition will include an array of photographs along with firefighters' boots, uniforms and hats.

"This exhibition examines and pays tribute to the lives of our Native brother and sister wildland firefighters of Warm Springs and other Native nations," says Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Navajo). "These brave individuals are part of our contemporary culture and contribute to our story — and the safeguarding and preservation of our land and peoples for future generations."

The Museum at Warm Springs

Address: 2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs

Phone: 541-553-3331

Website: www.museumatwarmsprings.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.