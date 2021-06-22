Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Breaking Waves EP.1: How Can Surfing Be a Better Ally to LGBTQ+ Community?

By Katie Lozancich
tetongravity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurf culture has always been associated with the idea of freedom. What’s more liberating than gliding through the ocean? But that feeling of joy, relaxation, and bliss isn’t always shared by everyone in the water. For LGBTQ+ folks, this space has often been the opposite of bliss, but rather a place of discrimination and prejudice. However, thanks to organizations like San Francisco’s Queer Surf, that’s changing. Surfer Dylan Graves recently linked up with Queer Surf to learn a little more about the work they're doing to make this sport more welcoming to everyone. He dives into this and more in the first episode of his new series Breaking Waves, which is shining a light on often overlooked and polarizing social issues and topics within surfing. We highly suggest giving it a watch.

www.tetongravity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Surf Culture#San Francisco#Lgbtq Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
AdvocacyBevNET.com

GT’s Living Foods Launches Synergy Scholarship For LGBTQ+ Youth And Allies

The Founder & CEO of GT’s Living Foods, GT Dave, announced the Synergy Scholarship on behalf of new, non-profit entity, The GT Dave Foundation. The Synergy Scholarship fund is a $250,000 commitment awarded to LGBTQ+ youth pursuing entrepreneurial careers. The announcement of the Synergy Scholarship comes as part of a larger summer 2021 initiative, CommUNITY, celebrating three key pillars: uplifting diverse peoples, preservation of the planet, and accessibility to nutritious foods.
San Antonio, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Scholarship recipient proud to honor memory of LGBTQ+ ally

SAN ANTONIO — Eighteen-year-old Richie Combs has embraced their life as a non-binary, transmasculine individual. “It was nice to figure that out pretty much, and I feel like that’s how I always felt, I just couldn’t like word it," said Combs.A recent graduate of the Northeast School of the Arts, Combs sees the parallels between art and real life.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Health discrepancies in LGBTQ+ community

NEBRASKA -- As the nation wraps up another Pride Month, there's an issue the LGBTQ community will continue to face: the fight for healthcare. "In Nebraska, there is no law that requires private insurance to cover LGBTQ healthcare," said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of Out Nebraska. She works on LGBTQ advocacy and connects people with medical professionals who will care for them.
EconomyPosted by
KPCW

Economic Headwinds Faced by the LGBTQ Community

Over time, evidence has grown showing that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people face significant economic disparities compared with cisgender heterosexual people. Joining Mountain Money to help us understand this issue more is Bianca D.M. Wilson, Ph.D., the Rabbi Zacky Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute at UCLA.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Christ Church Picnic for LGBTQ+ and Allies

Children, youth, families, singles, and every combo are welcome!. Behind the Tomes Higgins House, next to Christ Church Greenwich. Join us as we re-emerge from the pandemic and begin again our social LGBTQ+ gatherings for the LGBTQ+ community and the people who love and support them. Bring friends and meet new ones. Our first event was overwhelmingly popular and now we look forward to gathering in person once again. We will grill burgers and hot dogs, salads, picnic food and serve refreshments.
San Diego County, CAsandiegodowntownnews.com

Lopez: The LGBTQ+ community is resilient

In May, Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez reflected on what the word “Resilient” means while announcing Resilience is the theme of this year’s Pride. Here is the announcement reprinted. Have you taken a moment to pause and reflect on everything you have overcome in the last year? You have survived...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Allyship Is More Than Attending a Parade in June—Here’s How To Show Up for the LGBTQ+ Community Now and Always

Each year in June, you’ll find rainbows just about everywhere. Restaurants hang flags, brands alter their logos, and social media fills with colorful posts in celebration of Pride. In July, the flags come down, the rainbow sandals end up in the sale section, and it becomes all too easy to forget that “Pride” is so much more than one month, one parade, and a few weeks of brighter, sparklier wardrobe purchases. Allyship with the LGBTQ+ community means doing the work, educating yourself and others, donating to worthy causes, and committing yourself to being a co-conspirator in the fight for liberation now, for the other 11 months of the year, and always.
TV & VideosThe Berrics Canteen

Insight TV’s ‘A Simple Path’: Episode 2

Living in a world where skateboarding is finally recognized as a positive influence, a catalyst for personal growth, and the basis of a strong community, Insight TV dives head first into sharing the skate stories you may not have heard of! In this episode of ‘A Simple Path’, Yann Horowitz shines a light on the nonprofit organization Skateistan who has captivated audiences around the world empowering children through skateboarding and their creative education programs. This eye-opening episode is exclusive to the Berrics YouTube, but don’t wait to watch it: It’s only live for the next 72 hours! Don’t miss out on one of the most amazing skate series of the year and make sure to subscribe to Insight TV!
La Push, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Surfing a Clean Wave with Kona Brewing Co.

Kona Brewing Co. will soon kick off the 10-day, West Coast-based Catch a Clean Wave beach clean-up initiative. Commencing in La Push, Washington, on July 13, professional surfer Anna Ehrgott and surf photographer Sarah Lee will lead the conservation efforts driving the initiative. The two will embark on a 15-stop,...
ScienceWest Hawaii Today

Island Life: Burst of color

The sunset is seen from Waikoloa Beach Golf Course. (Jack Holloway/Community Contributor) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Star-Advertiser's TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. To report comments that you believe do not follow our guidelines, email hawaiiwarriorworld@staradvertiser.com.
Societywmleader.com

Olympian Gabby Thomas says Black boycott of games ‘really hurts’

“We want your support,” Olympian Gabby Thomas wrote regarding the upcoming Olympics. Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,”...
Moviesstjohnsource.com

STX Day Camp Teaches Theater, Music and Social Justice

A 16-day Theater, Music and Social Justice camp taught 15 actors from age 10 to 13 years old not only performing skills but also about how to create scenes relevant to modern living. On the last day of camp – which wound up Thursday, July 1 – the young actors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy