Breaking Waves EP.1: How Can Surfing Be a Better Ally to LGBTQ+ Community?

Surf culture has always been associated with the idea of freedom. What’s more liberating than gliding through the ocean? But that feeling of joy, relaxation, and bliss isn’t always shared by everyone in the water. For LGBTQ+ folks, this space has often been the opposite of bliss, but rather a place of discrimination and prejudice. However, thanks to organizations like San Francisco’s Queer Surf, that’s changing. Surfer Dylan Graves recently linked up with Queer Surf to learn a little more about the work they're doing to make this sport more welcoming to everyone. He dives into this and more in the first episode of his new series Breaking Waves, which is shining a light on often overlooked and polarizing social issues and topics within surfing. We highly suggest giving it a watch.