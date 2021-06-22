Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State University and partners receive major National Science Foundation research grant to drive innovation in rural broadband connectivity

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, IA - The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program announces Iowa State University and its partners as the fourth testbed in a diverse portfolio of large-scale research platforms located throughout the United States. Designated as ARA: Wireless Living Lab for Smart and Connected Rural Communities, the new platform in central Iowa complements the technical specialties of earlier PAWR platforms, adding a focus on technologies for rural broadband connectivity.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Ia#Pawr#Nsf#Usda#Nifa#Computer Engineering#Iowa State University#Iowans#Aerpaw#Ara Platform Details Ara#Icn#Isics#Irua#U S Cellular#Collins Aerospace#The Ohio State University#Leo#Fsoc#Mimo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Science
Related
PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program application window opens July 1

(The Center Square) – Communications service providers can begin applying July 1 for nearly $100 million in new state program funds intended to facilitate boosting broadband infrastructure in underserved areas of Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF848, a bill appropriating the funds, on April 28. The bill stipulates the availability...
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Bryant University secures $650,000 National Science Foundation grant to fund STEM Scholars program

Smithfield, RI - Bryant University has been awarded a $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The grant will support Bryant’s new STEM Scholars program, which funds scholarships and programming to remove barriers to success in STEM education for academically talented students with demonstrated financial need, particularly women, minorities, and low-income students.
Jacksonville, FLusf.edu

COVID Researchers At UNF Receive Grant From Gates Foundation

University of North Florida COVID-19 researchers have been awarded a $39,160 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant is part of the Foundation’s push to help researchers use the COVID-19 Research Database, a de-identified medical database with 85 billion records from 250 million people. UNF’s team is one of 15 groups to receive a grant.
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Iowa to Spend $12M on Research, Data Projects

(TNS) — Near the end of the first full budget year since the University of Iowa initiated a $1.165 billion public-private partnership to operate its utilities system, campus administrators have identified seven projects to receive a total $12 million from the partnership-enabled endowment. The approved projects — landing a range...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Center Square

Iowa communities, cities receive USDA grants

(The Center Square) – Four cities, two medical centers, a school district, and a cultural center in Iowa are among the recipients of $185 million in rural development investment grants, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced June 23. The city of Sabula was the Iowa community receiving the...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

State Of Illinois And Partners Announce Grants To Support Local Broadband Planning And Implementation

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband today announced its second cohort of the Illinois Connected Communities grant program, created to assist some of the most underserved areas of the state with building broadband capacity. Through a unique cross-sector collaboration, participating communities will have the opportunity to embark on a 12-month program to help them complete a community-driven, broadband strategic plan. To help communities improve broadband access and utilization, the State and its partners are providing up to $15,000 in state-funded small grants, access to best-practice curriculum, and more than 50 hours of consultation and community planning facilitation.
Arkansas Stateneareport.com

A-State Science Students Recognized with Summer Research Opportunities

JONESBORO – Several undergraduate and graduate science students in the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University are embarking this summer on new educational enrichment opportunities beyond the campus. Biological sciences student Izzo (Izzeldin) Ahmed was selected as one of the participants in the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship...
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Iowa State University

Retirement reception: Joe Colletti and Carla Persaud. Senior associate dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and associate director of the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station Joe Colletti retires June 30 following a 43-career. Administrative assistant Carla Persaud also is retiring June 30 after 27 years of service.
Educationaithority.com

Purdue Launches Nation’s First Tech Tank Focused on Intersection of Technology and Diplomacy

The Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue will bring engineering expertise to US foreign policy, foster partnerships with like-minded nations to advance technology for freedom. The Purdue Research Foundation launched the Center for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue (CTDP), a new think tank at the intersection of technology and U.S. foreign policy. CTDP sees 21st century diplomacy as being uniquely driven by technology capabilities, which should advance freedom, democracy, and human rights, as well as U.S. national security and prosperity.
ScienceNewswise

OU Researcher Receives 2021 NSF CAREER Award

Newswise — Michele Galizia, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, has received a 2021 National Science Foundation Early CAREER Development grant to continue his research focusing on membrane technology, a technique that separates molecules from mixtures by size and shape. About 10% of global energy consumption is devoted to these chemical separations and enhancing the energy efficiency of industrial separations is crucial to decreasing costs and controlling environmental pollution.
San Francisco, CASFGate

LaunchBio Receives Grant from the pH Foundation to Promote Inclusion in the Life Sciences Industry

San Francisco-based philanthropy supports “Let’s Talk About” series, additional outreach. LaunchBio, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build an ecosystem of innovation for the benefit of human health and well-being, has received a grant of $20,000 from the pH Foundation to develop programs addressing inclusion in the life sciences industry. The foundation cited LaunchBio’s Let’s Talk About webinar series as an example of exceptional original content highlighting the experiences of people of color working in pharma, research and development, academia and related fields.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

OU partners with Georgia Tech, University of Tennessee on NSF-funded research center

Oakland University is partnering with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville on a collaborative research center designed to boost the United States’ leadership in engineering research and global competitiveness. A $700,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, matched by $900,000 from industry, will support...
AgricultureLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Drone support helps expand agricultural research at Colorado State University

As drone-based remote sensing becomes more valuable to research, many universities have established special programs to facilitate their use. Colorado State University established its drone center in 2018. Flying a drone requires passing a pilot’s exam, and training opportunities were limited at that time. “It was about a six-month stand-up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy