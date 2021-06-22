Iowa State University and partners receive major National Science Foundation research grant to drive innovation in rural broadband connectivity
AMES, IA - The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program announces Iowa State University and its partners as the fourth testbed in a diverse portfolio of large-scale research platforms located throughout the United States. Designated as ARA: Wireless Living Lab for Smart and Connected Rural Communities, the new platform in central Iowa complements the technical specialties of earlier PAWR platforms, adding a focus on technologies for rural broadband connectivity.www.eurekalert.org