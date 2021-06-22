Cancel
AHA awards diversity grant supplement to Masonic Medical Research Institute

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

UTICA, NY -- Does a connection exist between the development of heart disease and autism? That's a question Dr. Maria Kontaridis, Executive Director and Gordon K. Moe Professor at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), and her team have been actively investigating thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association (AHA). Now, with the help of an AHA supplement award, the ongoing project will continue to propel forward. The grant, which promotes diversity and excellence in science, was awarded to Dr. Luana Nunes Santos, a postdoctoral fellow in the Kontaridis Laboratory. "I am honored to have been awarded this grant and given the opportunity to continue working towards my dream. As a woman in science who is also from South America, it means a lot to have this support. It is the first check on the list to one day becoming an independent scientist and have my own lab," said Dr. Santos.

www.eurekalert.org
