Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Virginia Union University Launching Smart Campus

vuu.edu
 17 days ago

VUU will provide first-year students with a bundle including iPad Air, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Union University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) is thrilled to announce this transformative initiative, which will create a culture of innovation by providing first-year students with a technology bundle of multiple Apple products to support their success on campus. The new initiative, Mobile Learning, Mobile Life will provide incoming first-year students with iPad Air, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro to support students’ education and campus life at VUU. This initiative demonstrates the importance VUU places on providing the most successful university experience for students, and preparing them for the digital lifestyle and workplace requirements of the future.

www.vuu.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Apple Products#Smart Keyboard Folio#Ipad Air#Apple Watch#Black College University#Hbcu#The Mobile Learning#Mobile Life Initiative#Apple Wallet#Vuu Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy