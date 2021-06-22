Virginia Union University Launching Smart Campus

VUU will provide first-year students with a bundle including iPad Air, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Union University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) is thrilled to announce this transformative initiative, which will create a culture of innovation by providing first-year students with a technology bundle of multiple Apple products to support their success on campus. The new initiative, Mobile Learning, Mobile Life will provide incoming first-year students with iPad Air, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro to support students’ education and campus life at VUU. This initiative demonstrates the importance VUU places on providing the most successful university experience for students, and preparing them for the digital lifestyle and workplace requirements of the future.