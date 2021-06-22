Objective Design Standards Community Forum

Residents in Tama and Toledo came together Wednesday at the Tama Civic Center to observe and give feedback during a design workshop being conducted by the Iowa DOT Community Visioning Program and the Site Design Group architecture firm from Chicago. The program is a 100 percent grant-funded effort being undertaken by both cities to identify and form plans around enhancements of the local transportation system that could improve safety and livability. Key topics discussed included ways to connect Tama-Toledo’s resources, such as the schools, grocery stores, city parks, trails and downtown business districts to each other, particularly for those not traveling in a vehicle. At the completion of the Community Visioning Program, the cities of Tama and Toledo will be left with detailed architectural plans and renderings as well as cost estimates for implementing a variety of transportation enhancement projects specific to the area. Resources for funding assistance will also be provided and it will then be up to the city governments and other community stakeholders to determine how, if and when to move forward with the recommended projects. Pictured at the workshop are Kendall Jordan, Toledo Mayor Brian Sokol, Melinda Martens, Landscape Designer Richard Meagher and Project Designer Cassandra Rice.