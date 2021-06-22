Officer Injured in Shootout, Subject Killed

A Macon County deputy is now home recovery from injuries after being shot twice during a confrontation with an armed man last week. On Tuesday, June 8, Around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1800 block of West Stinson Road on a report of a male subject with a gun, walking down the road and causing a disturbance. When deputies arrived, the man fired shots at them with a rifle, and deputies returned fire. That individual, 48-year-old Nathaniel Damien Raabe, went inside the home, where he was later found deceased.