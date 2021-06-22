Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") reports the adoption of the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which was approved by the Company's relevant disinterested shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2021. The Board determined that it is desirable to have a wide range of incentive awards, including restricted share units, deferred share units, performance units and other share-based awards (collectively, the "Awards") to attract, retain and motivate employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ion#Omnibus#Streetinsider Premium#Graphite One Inc#Gphof#The Company#Company#Persons#The Company#Sedar#Graphite One Project#American#Graphite Creek Property#The Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessNeowin

Samsung announces the adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC international standard

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has adopted the first international standard for open source compliance, OpenChain ISO (International Organization for Standardization) / IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 5230:2020. The advanced R&D hub of the tech giant, Samsung Research has been carrying out a range of actions for secure and structured employment of open source with professional establishments and frameworks since 2012.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
albuquerqueexpress.com

Naturally Splendid Announces $2,500,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid' or 'NSE' or the 'Company') (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the terms of a private placement for up to $2.5 million comprising of up to 50,000,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the 'Offering').
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Empress Royalty Corp Retains Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress' or the 'Company') reports that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ('VLP') to initiate market-making services to aid in maintain an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Empress' common shares. The market-making service...
BusinessFrontiersman

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021. Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP ("MNP") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Braveheart Resources Completes $723,130 Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company) has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $723,313. The financing is comprised of 7,233,130 units...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Spey Resources Announces Management Change

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC Pink: SPEYF) (FSE: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") announces that that David Thornley-Hall has resigned from the board of directors and from the position of President to pursue other interests, effective July 05, 2021. Mr. Thornley-Hall had served as a director of the Company since 2019 and the Company thanks him for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Irvine, CAdsnews.com

CoreLogic Announces Plan to Acquire ClosingCorp

Irvine, California-based CoreLogic, a property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. CoreLogic in a...
New Brunswick, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Engagement Labs Announces Plan to Implement Five-for-One Share Consolidation

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced, that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 29, 2020, shareholders of the Corporation approved a share consolidation, to be implemented at the Board's discretion. The directors have determined to implement a five-for-one share consolidation, on or about July 9, 2021, subject to filing customary documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange and Articles of Amendment under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The consolidation will reduce the Corporation's 234,093,241 common shares outstanding to 46,818,648 common shares.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Graphite Bio Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Nome, AKnomenugget.net

Graphite One resumes exploratory drilling this summer

After an involuntary pause last year due to the COVID pandemic, Graphite One this summer continues with an exploration drilling and environmental baseline study program at Graphite Creek, on the northern slope of the Kigluaik mountains. According to Graphite One Chief Operating Officer Stan Foo, this year’s field season is...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TODOS MEDICAL LTD. For: Jun 30 Filed by: COMMISSIONG GERALD

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares were...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMREP CORP. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Vitale Christopher V

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Roblox Corp For: Jul 06 Filed by: Guthrie Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. A portion of these securities are Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P") This Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated June 1, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission effective June 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.
Businesskitco.com

Tirupati Graphite to increase capacity

Tirupati Graphite said it plans to increase capacity to 84,000 tpa by 2024 at its two project in Madagascar. Its Sahamamy commenced area grading and work for the second 18,000 tpa module to take capacity to 21,000 tpa in Q1 2022. The company's Vatomina is on track to commission upscaled 9,000 tpa operations over the next three weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy