Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") reports the adoption of the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which was approved by the Company's relevant disinterested shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2021. The Board determined that it is desirable to have a wide range of incentive awards, including restricted share units, deferred share units, performance units and other share-based awards (collectively, the "Awards") to attract, retain and motivate employees, directors and consultants of the Company.www.streetinsider.com