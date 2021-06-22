Expanded prevent COVID U study also includes adults 18-29 who are not affiliated with a university
SEATTLE (JUNE 22, 2021) - The Prevent COVID U study, which launched in late March 2021 to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission among university students vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, has expanded beyond the university setting to enroll young adults ages 18 through 29 years and will now also include people in this age group who choose not to receive a vaccine.www.eurekalert.org