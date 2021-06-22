Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Expanded prevent COVID U study also includes adults 18-29 who are not affiliated with a university

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

SEATTLE (JUNE 22, 2021) - The Prevent COVID U study, which launched in late March 2021 to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission among university students vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, has expanded beyond the university setting to enroll young adults ages 18 through 29 years and will now also include people in this age group who choose not to receive a vaccine.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clemson University#Harvard University#Indiana University#Northwestern University#Covid 19 Response Program#Nih#Covpn#Operations Program#Ediary#Mph#Medicine#Harvard Medical School#The Clinical Trials Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy