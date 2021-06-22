Cancel
Valaris plc (VAL) Announces 3-Year Contract With North Oil Company

 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar for VALARIS JU-110, a heavy-duty modern jackup. The contract is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

