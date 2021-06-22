Valaris plc (VAL) Announces 3-Year Contract With North Oil Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) is pleased to announce that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,272,730 units of the Company (the "Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.