Jacksonville, FL

City of Jacksonville and HUD Announce Winners of COJ/HUD Public-Philanthropic Initiative Award

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 17 days ago
“Congratulations to our inaugural awardees for creating innovate solutions and developing cross-sector partnerships to increase the quality of life for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “These awards highlight the power of collective impact that can be achieved through strategic partnerships.”

“There is power in partnership,” said Alesia Scott Ford, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Jacksonville Field Office Director. “Collaboration is the key to many success stories we witness today.”

Awardees are selected by an independent jury panel and presented annually to three Jacksonville partnerships for completed or ongoing initiatives that are executed in collaboration with community partners including philanthropy and local, state, or federal government. The 2021 COJ/HUD Initiative Awardees:

  • MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation - Club 904 Teen Center
  • Operation New Hope -
  • Sulzbacher - Homeless COVID-19 Response

To learn more about the 2021 awardees and their initiatives, visit: https://nonprofits.coj.net

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

