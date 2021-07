McHENRY Co. - An animal rescue group in suburban Chicago says they have saved more than 30 cats from a hoarder home in unincorporated McHenry County. The co-presidents of the McHenry Cat Rescue Coalition received word of a house with a large number of abandoned cats inside. They went to investigate and with the help of volunteers, they were able to safely remove 25 adult cats and 10 kittens from the home.