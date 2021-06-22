5 New Things To Do & Eat In San Francisco This Week

The proliferation of Detroit-style pizza shops in LA over the past year and a half has been pretty extraordinary. And as someone who fell in love with the style as an undergrad in Ann Arbor (Go Blue!), I am thrilled. But as more places open up, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to know which places are doing it right and which places are just cashing in on the trend. Quarter Sheets is doing it right. The Glendale pop-up (pick-up is at the chef’s home) started last fall on Instagram and has slowly built a rabid follower-base that sells out the pizza within minutes every week. The focaccia-like crust is thick and crispy with inch-high edges that crackle and snap under each bite. The interior, on the other hand, is soft and pillowy, soaking up the sweet red sauce that’s striped across the top. I could say this is my favorite Detroit-style pizza in LA, but I don’t think that’s completely accurate. This is some of my favorite pizza, period. Follow @quartersheets for all the latest details and menu drops.