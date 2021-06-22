Cancel
Chicago, IL

Aerial Dance's deep ties to public health brought them back to the studio quickly and safely. Now, they're ready to perform again.

seechicagodance.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week before their annual fundraiser and scheduled 20th anniversary concert, Aerial Dance Chicago (ADC), like the rest of the world, shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. While those events were cancelled, ADC jumped back into the studio sooner than most and became a leader in safety protocols for the Chicago dance community. With some ups and downs over the past year, they took the time to explore new ideas which will be featured in their upcoming performances of “Searchlight.” The concert includes five premieres which, in part, are inspired by the “experience of being alive.”

seechicagodance.com
