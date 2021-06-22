Davis Selected as Finalist for USA Basketball U19 Team

Ohio State basketball players Zed Key and Meechie Johnson were both cut (subscription may be required) from the Team USA U19 basketball squad on Monday. Both players were among 26 players invited to training camp competing for only 12 roster spots for the U19 World Cup set to be held in Latvia from July 3 through 11. Key and Johnson were a part of nine players involved in the cuts Monday, leaving 17 still on the campus of TCU trying to make it through.