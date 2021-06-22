Davis Selected as Finalist for USA Basketball U19 Team
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jonathan Davis was selected as one of 17 finalists for the USA Basketball's U19 World Cup Team, the organization announced Monday. Originally part of 26 players invited to try out, the sophomore from La Crosse, Wisconsin now looks to earn a spot on the 12-player roster that will represent USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Cup, July 3-11. Final selections for Team USA will be made prior to the team leaving for Latvia on June 28.uwbadgers.com