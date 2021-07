"Fans for Fair Play" Co-Founder James Davis joins Dan Beyer and George Wrighster to react to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding compensation for college athletes. Davis explains why the NCAA is now on "life support" after the ruling, as the NCAA is struggling to hold it's stronghold over restricting athlete income. Davis breaks down why "Name, Image, and Likeness" compensation is a step in the right direction, but still not completely satisfactory. Davis tells you what to expect next in the fight for fair pay for student-athletes.