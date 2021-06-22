Cancel
New Transformers Movie Title Teases the Arrival of Beast Wars

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 17 days ago

It's been a while since we got any updates about the next Transformers movie but we're finally getting an amazing update. The official title for the next film has just been revealed and it practically confirms that Beast Wars is coming!. The revelation was dropped at Paramount Pictures' recent presentation...

epicstream.com
