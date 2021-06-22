Cancel
Mental Health

Distancing Myself From My Toxic Parents as an Autistic Adult

 17 days ago
My parents and I have never gotten along. Growing up, there was a lot of abuse around my autism. However, I didn’t learn it was abuse until I was in my mid-20s. I went to see a new therapist who, when I would tell her stories from my childhood, would stare in shock and disbelief at my treatment. I always thought things like being locked in my room during autistic meltdowns, being forced to mask my autism 24/7, or having my mother tell me that all the stress I put her through would cause her to lose her battle with cancer. I constantly got the message that my autism was a bad thing I should be ashamed of and hide.

TheMighty

TheMighty

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

#Toxicity #Emotional Abuse #Autistic #Text Messaging #Ptsd
Mental Health
Health
Autism
Society
Relationships
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

Child-free adults are just as happy as parents, study finds

Laura LaVoie knew all her life she didn’t want to have children. Now 46, she never felt that draw, she said, part of a growing U.S. population opting out of parenthood. A new study finds child-free people are as happy as parents, with the authors surprised by just how many men and women indicated they didn’t want to have kids. It’s part of a larger trend of Americans having fewer children in general: the U.S. birth rate fell to a record low last year and there could be 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births in 2021, according to some estimates.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

5 Parenting Myths That Make My Skin Crawl

Myth: You shouldn’t respond immediately to a baby’s cry because they will grow up spoiled. Truth: This myth is the reason I started writing about child development and parenting. The inaccuracy and potentially damaging consequences of believing it make me crazy. Listen, I don’t judge people who believed this. Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Impulsivity

Impulsivity is one of the three main diagnostic symptom domains for ADHD. Impulsivity is defined as acting without forethought. Even though it is a symptom of ADHD, the problems it causes are much more wide-ranging than is typically appreciated. Coping with impulsivity and adult ADHD requires thinking ahead and planning...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Attachment Styles and Borderline Personality Disorder

There are different presentations of borderline personality disorder, including classic BPD, quiet BPD, and high-functioning BPD. Which type someone displays may depend on their attachment styles, adopted from childhood. People who are high on the anxiety dimension are more likely to have a negative view of themselves and have dependency...
Mental HealthWebMD

Schizophrenia Didn’t Stop Me From Having a Career I Love

Having a purpose in life is so important to your mental well-being. Many of us living with a mental illness have never been encouraged to reach for our dreams because people underestimate our abilities. But we’re capable of so much and are a great asset to the workforce. If you...
KidsMedicalXpress

Why do kids hate going to sleep, while adults usually love it?

The school holidays are here, and parents struggling to get their children to bed will no doubt be thinking: what is wrong with you? I would do anything to get more sleep!. Children seem to do everything possible to avoid sleep, yet many adults can't seem to get enough of it. It may seem kids' resistance to sleep, and adults' longing for it, are underpinned by different factors. But it's likely similar issues are at play for both.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

When ADHD and Anxiety Occur Together

ADHD and anxiety are unique conditions with distinct symptoms. And yet, it’s common for the two to exist at the same time. It’s not uncommon for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to also have symptoms of anxiety. In fact, nearly half of adults who have ADHD also have an anxiety disorder.
Mental Healthstudybreaks.com

An Open Letter to Mark Rober From an Autistic Adult

Here is an intimate look at the harm this YouTuber has caused autistic people by spreading misinformation and raising money for shady charities. Hey there Mr. Rober. Can I call you Mark? My name is Julianna, and I’m a proud autistic adult. I was unexpectedly diagnosed with ASD at age 19, the age I am now, and most people in my life don’t believe me when I share this information with them. It’s likely because my autism doesn’t look like your son’s autism, or like many of the little boys who are autistic that tend to shape people’s personal image of what autism is. Still, I’m autistic, and I’m just as autistic as anyone else on the spectrum.
KidsMedicalXpress

Autistic children can benefit from attention training, study finds

Attention training in young people with autism can lead to significant improvements in academic performance, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the UK along with institutions in São Paolo, in Brazil, tested a computer programme designed to train basic attention skills among a group of autistic children aged between eight and 14 years old.
syvnews.com

Lauren Mahakian: How to recognize, ease anxiety in those suffering from dementia

Anxiety. Even the word starts to make me feel a little anxious. Nervousness. Sweaty palms. Uneasiness. A fear of what’s coming — often something we can’t control. Anxiety is a part of life, it seems, and there’s no escaping it. Brought on by many triggers, it thrives amid uncertainty and fears of the unknown.
Technologymilwaukeemag.com

5 Apps to Help Put Your Physical and Mental Health First

$13 A MONTH OR $70 ANNUALLY; BOTH SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS INCLUDE A FREE TRIAL. The soothing voice you hear leading you through this service’s guided meditations and other calming content is the Buddhist monk who co-founded Headspace 11 years ago. The app boasts over 500 meditations for stress, resilience and more; “sleepcasts” that o er guided exercises and ambient sounds to bring on shut-eye; and a daily inspiration called The Wake Up.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Bipolar Disorder Symptoms?

For people with bipolar disorder, meditation and mindfulness may help with mood, emotional regulation, and stress management over time. For some people with bipolar disorder, meditation may be recommended as an add-on to their treatment plan. Some people living with bipolar disorder are known to. , meaning they may focus...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

7 Surprising Symptoms & Hidden Signs of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a complex condition, and beneath the surface of stigmas is a host of truths you may not know about. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause significant shifts in your disposition, moods, energy and activity levels, and concentration. It’s not about self-control — and...

