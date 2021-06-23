Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US seizes Iranian state news websites

By -
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbi1O_0acJgAxw00
This image taken from the website of Iran's Press TV announces that the site was seized by US authorities. /presstv.com/AFP

US law enforcement seized the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Huthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

Each site displayed a single page with a statement that it "has been seized by the United States Government" and making reference to US sanctions laws, accompanied by the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.

Press TV is Iran's main English language broadcaster, and Al-Alam its main Arabic-language newscaster.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the parent of Al-Alam, reported that other web domains, including Palestine-Al Youm, a Palestinian-directed broadcaster, and an Arabic-language religious and cultural channel were also seized.

Domains tied to Iran-backed groups in Iraq and to Hezbollah, the Lebanese military-political faction, were also frozen with the US Justice Department message.

IRIB accused the United States of repressing freedom of expression and joining forces with Israel and Saudi Arabia "to block pro-resistance media outlets exposing the crimes of US allies in the region."

Asked during a US State Department briefing about the Press TV seizure, spokesman Ned Price declined to comment, but referred reporters to the Justice Department which he said was expected to provide information soon.

Bahrain's LuaLua TV, a channel run by opposition groups with offices in London and Beirut, was also closed, according to an AFP correspondent in the region.

In Yemen the Huthi said on the website of their political wing that they condemned "this American piracy and copyright confiscation."

"The government of the United States of America is banning the Al-Masirah website without any justification or even prior notice," they said.

A-Masirah quickly established a new website, using its name but swapping the .net domain for .com.

Meanwhil LuaLua and Al-Masirah continued to broadcast new programs, AFP journalists said.

The United States maintains strict sanctions on Iran due to its nuclear weapons programs and alleged support for terror.

Hundreds of Iranian organizations and individuals have been placed on the US sanctions blacklist.

The sanctions forbid Americans and businesses and organizations with US operations from doing any business with Iran.

The US action came as Washington seeks to restore the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six major countries to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

In 2018 then-president Donald Trump ordered the United States to withdraw from the agreement, alleging that Iran was not adhering to its commitments, though independent nuclear inspectors said it was.

Upon taking office this year, President Joe Biden committed to rejoining the agreement and talks with Iran on what both sides would do to resume the pact have gone on for weeks.

EU negotiator Enrique Mora said on Sunday that those involved in the talks were "closer" to saving the Iran nuclear deal but that sticking points remain.

The US action also came just after Iranians elected ultraconservative cleric Ibrahim Raisi as president.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Iran Nuclear Deal#Us Justice Department#Press Tv#The Al Masirah Tv#Fbi#Palestinian#Hezbollah#Lebanese#Irib#The Justice Department#Lualua Tv#Americans#Eu#Iranians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

'Your World' on Florida condo collapse, US-Iranian relations

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," June 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: We are live in, Surfside, Florida, where the questions are mounting, as the search is continuing for victims of the Florida condo collapse, as family members search for answers.
MilitaryVoice of America

Iranian Naval Passage Through Atlantic Prompts US Concern

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - Two Iranian naval ships that entered the Atlantic earlier this month are traveling north up the west coast of Africa, a top admiral confirmed to VOA. The United States is monitoring the ships’ movements from their current location off Senegal amid concerns Iran could be preparing for an arms transfer in the Western Hemisphere.
U.S. PoliticsAdvanced Television

US seizes Press TV assets/websites

US law enforcement agencies have taken control of the websites of the controversial Iran-financed Press TV and Al-Alam. Each website now displays a single page showing a statement declaring that it “has been seized by the United States government in accordance with a seizure warrant”. The image also displays the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.
Foreign PolicyGizmodo

DOJ Seizes Middle East News Sites for Allegedly Spreading Disinformation

The U.S. Department of Justice seized 36 domains associated with news outlets in Iran, Yemen, and Palestine on Tuesday, according to a press release from the DOJ. The websites were taken for allegedly promoting disinformation campaigns and for violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and radical terrorist groups.
U.S. Politicscyberscoop.com

US seizes more than 30 websites connected to Iran, alleging disinformation and sanctions violations

An Iranian man reads on his mobile phone a statement declaring the website of Iran's Arabic-language channel Al-Alam "has been seized by the United Government", in the capital Tehran on June 23, 2021. - US Justice Department said it had seized 33 Iranian government-controlled media websites, as well as three of the Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, which it said were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

US strike again at Iranian proxies in Syria

SENDING A CLEAR MESSAGE: On orders of President Joe Biden, U.S. F-15 and F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes Sunday against buildings along the Iraq-Syria border the Pentagon says have been used by Iranian-backed militia groups to facilitate attacks against U.S. forces based in Iraq. “We are in Iraq at...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Iran's nuclear limbo continues as presidential inauguration approaches

With Iran crossing another threshold toward a potential nuclear weapon, the U.S. is still waiting for Tehran's response to proposals made in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. and European officials say. Why it matters: Big gaps remain after six rounds of nuclear talks. Meanwhile, the International Atomic...
POTUSAOL Corp

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified imported autos...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy