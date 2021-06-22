USDA announces dates for CRP general and grasslands sign-ups
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set a July 23, 2021, deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General sign-up 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to August 20. This year, USDA updated both sign-up options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.farmerpublishing.com