Accuray (ARAY) Announces Promotion of Suzanne Winter to President

Attgeno AB announces that Björn Westberg has been appointed CFO and member of the management team at Attgeno. Björn most recently comes from a role as CFO at Enea AB (publ). Björn has extensive experience in the Life Science sector, where he has been active for 24 years in both small biotech and global pharmaceutical companies. In his previous roles as CFO, Björn has had four assignments in Nasdaq-listed companies, including Recipharm and Bonesupport, and has also led projects for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Björn’s responsibilities in previous roles include finance, financing, investor relations, legal affairs, strategy development, HR and IT.