Accuray (ARAY) Announces Promotion of Suzanne Winter to President
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Suzanne Winter has been promoted to president, effective as of July 1, 2021. Ms. Winter, who previously served as the company's chief commercial officer and senior vice president of R&D and medical and scientific affairs, brings more than 25 years of medical technology experience and a track record of successfully building global business franchises. In her new role, Ms. Winter will continue to report to chief executive officer Joshua Levine.www.streetinsider.com