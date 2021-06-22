Columbia County Police Logs: June 2-15, 2021

Over two weeks, calls include: illegal sockeye fishing, an erratic motorist and disturbing the peace.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday, June 15

Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Highway 30 near Johnsons Landing Road in Scappoose. A business owner said a man had been at his store for over three hours and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He also kept walking into traffic on the highway. Following contact, the 37-year-old St. Helens man was found to be on post-prison supervision and admitted to recent methamphetamine use and possession of marijuana. Columbia County Parole and Probation officers responded to the scene and took him into custody.

Wednesday, June 16

Troopers responded to a fishing complaint at Dibblee Point County Park near Rainier. It was reported an angler caught and retained two sockeye salmon and after being warned it was unlawful immediately left the area. A license plate was obtained and the suspect, a 63-year-old Rainier woman, was contacted and interviewed. The case was forwarded to Columbia County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

Thursday, June 17

Troopers responded to a request to conduct a welfare check on Northwest Reader Road near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island. An intoxicated man was found passed out in a vehicle with an 8-year-old girl in the passenger seat. Following an investigation, a 42-year-old Forest Grove man was cited for possession/use of alcohol in the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area and child neglect II. He was released to a family member and the vehicle was left secured at the scene.

Scappoose Police Department

Wednesday, June 9

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in progress in the 52000 block of Southwest First Street. A subject had broken the window of a vehicle and taken items from inside. Following an investigation, a 37-year-old St. Helens man was cited for criminal mischief II and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to a driving complaint on Highway 30 near Crown Zellerbach Road. A motorist almost hit a guard rail and was swerving between the lines of the road. Following a traffic stop, a 47-year-old St. Helens man was arrested for DUII.

Thursday, June 10

Officers responded to a report of theft at Fred Meyer, 51501 Columbia River Highway. Following an investigation, a 47-year-old Scappoose woman was cited for theft II.

Saturday, June 12

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The theft occurred when the driver ran into a store. The vehicle was later recovered on Southwest Old Portland Road near Southwest Dutch Canyon Road. Suspect information and identification are pending from security camera footage.

Sunday, June 13

Officers responded to a report of a subject walking in the slow lane of travel in the 56000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following contact, a Scappoose woman was arrested on an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court felony warrant and transported to jail.

St. Helens Police Department

Wednesday, June 2

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on an outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrant in the 700 block Columbia River Highway.

Sunday, June 6

Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant on Sykes Road near Aubuchon Drive.

Monday, June 7

Officers arrested a 58-year-old woman for criminal mischief in the vicinity of South 22nd Street.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for violation of restraining order in the 500 block of North Columbia River Highway.

Officers responded to a report of a restraining order violation in the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers took a report of a possible sex abuse incident.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for trespass II and on a parole and probation violation detainer on Columbia Boulevard near Pine Street.

Officers cited two 20-year-old men for noise violations in the 100 block of Kindre Street.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for menacing and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North 17th Street following a disturbance.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.