Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Columbia County Police Logs: June 2-15, 2021

By Rose Zimnicki
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Over two weeks, calls include: illegal sockeye fishing, an erratic motorist and disturbing the peace.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday, June 15

Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Highway 30 near Johnsons Landing Road in Scappoose. A business owner said a man had been at his store for over three hours and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He also kept walking into traffic on the highway. Following contact, the 37-year-old St. Helens man was found to be on post-prison supervision and admitted to recent methamphetamine use and possession of marijuana. Columbia County Parole and Probation officers responded to the scene and took him into custody.

Wednesday, June 16

Troopers responded to a fishing complaint at Dibblee Point County Park near Rainier. It was reported an angler caught and retained two sockeye salmon and after being warned it was unlawful immediately left the area. A license plate was obtained and the suspect, a 63-year-old Rainier woman, was contacted and interviewed. The case was forwarded to Columbia County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

Thursday, June 17

Troopers responded to a request to conduct a welfare check on Northwest Reader Road near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island. An intoxicated man was found passed out in a vehicle with an 8-year-old girl in the passenger seat. Following an investigation, a 42-year-old Forest Grove man was cited for possession/use of alcohol in the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area and child neglect II. He was released to a family member and the vehicle was left secured at the scene.

Scappoose Police Department

Wednesday, June 9

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in progress in the 52000 block of Southwest First Street. A subject had broken the window of a vehicle and taken items from inside. Following an investigation, a 37-year-old St. Helens man was cited for criminal mischief II and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to a driving complaint on Highway 30 near Crown Zellerbach Road. A motorist almost hit a guard rail and was swerving between the lines of the road. Following a traffic stop, a 47-year-old St. Helens man was arrested for DUII.

Thursday, June 10

Officers responded to a report of theft at Fred Meyer, 51501 Columbia River Highway. Following an investigation, a 47-year-old Scappoose woman was cited for theft II.

Saturday, June 12

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The theft occurred when the driver ran into a store. The vehicle was later recovered on Southwest Old Portland Road near Southwest Dutch Canyon Road. Suspect information and identification are pending from security camera footage.

Sunday, June 13

Officers responded to a report of a subject walking in the slow lane of travel in the 56000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following contact, a Scappoose woman was arrested on an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court felony warrant and transported to jail.

St. Helens Police Department

Wednesday, June 2

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on an outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrant in the 700 block Columbia River Highway.

Sunday, June 6

Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on an outstanding felony warrant on Sykes Road near Aubuchon Drive.

Monday, June 7

Officers arrested a 58-year-old woman for criminal mischief in the vicinity of South 22nd Street.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for violation of restraining order in the 500 block of North Columbia River Highway.

Officers responded to a report of a restraining order violation in the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers took a report of a possible sex abuse incident.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for trespass II and on a parole and probation violation detainer on Columbia Boulevard near Pine Street.

Officers cited two 20-year-old men for noise violations in the 100 block of Kindre Street.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for menacing and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North 17th Street following a disturbance.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scappoose, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Saint Helens, OR
Columbia County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Rainier, OR
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Columbia River#Marijuana#Dibblee Point County Park#Duii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police arrest 'Moto Bandit' for Clackamas County burglaries

Establishments hit included Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office investigators and officers from the Portland Police Bureau last week arrested Dusty Dow Baker, who became known as the Moto Bandit after allegedly burglarizing several restaurants in Clackamas County — including Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn — earlier this spring.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Seven arrested for cabin break-in

Crook County area dealt with multiple fires during this week in 1926 and in 1971. Nine fires in the Ochoco National Forest this season are recorded in the local office of the United States forestry service to date, according to A. Donnelly, assistant supervisor and fire dispatcher for the forest. The total acreage burned is 19 acres, the fires being principally in the Snow Mountain district close to Burns, where it is extremely dry.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Two apartment fire victims identifed by Portland police

No cause has yet been announced for the July 4 fire that destroyed two apartment buildings and injured six other residents.The Portland Police Bureau has identified two men killed in an apartment fire on Sunday in Northeast Portland. Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, were both killed when the blaze swept through Heidi Manor on Northeast Weidler in the early morning hours of July 4. Six other people were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who is still hospitalized with critical injuries. The fire destroyed two apartment buildings that were not equipped with sprinklers. Crews with Portland...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Driver rear-ends man in wheelchair at Providence Milwaukie Hospital

Terry Korbe struck by Elizabeth Garside's vehicle in the medical center's drivewayPolice reported that a 27-year-old woman rear-ended a 55-year-old man in a wheelchair on July 5 while she was driving through Providence Milwaukie Hospital. Terry Korbe's electric wheelchair was struck by Elizabeth Garside's vehicle in the driveway of the hospital at about 7:50 p.m., according to the police report. At the time of the crash, Korbe and Garside were both heading west towards Southeast 32nd Avenue. Garside told police that she briefly looked at a check-engine light that had come on just prior to her vehicle colliding with Korbe's wheelchair along the north side of the driveway. Korbe suffered a few minor lacerations, which were treated by medics on scene. He was then assisted by medics to the hospital's emergency room for further evaluation and care. Police said the crash also resulted in minor damage to Korbe's wheelchair and Garside's vehicle. Garside remained on scene and cooperated with police during the investigation. No citation was issued. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16. Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove.
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...

Comments / 1

Community Policy