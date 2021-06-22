Cancel
Oregon State

Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) To Sell 18,063 Acres of Prime Oregon Timberlands for $100M In Cash

 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) today announced a definitive agreement to sell 18,063 acres of prime Oregon timberlands "“ known as the Bandon property "“ for $100 million in cash, or approximately $5,536 per acre, to Roseburg Resources Co.

