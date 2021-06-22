Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) To Sell 18,063 Acres of Prime Oregon Timberlands for $100M In Cash

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.