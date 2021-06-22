Cancel
Shake Shack (SHAK) Expands Partnership in China with 10 New Locations by 2031

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We’re shaking things up in China! Following openings in Shenzhen, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) and licensee Maxim’s Caterers Limited are continuing the momentum in China with an expanded partnership to open 10 Shacks in new territories by 2031, including locations in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Anhui, Henan and Guizhou.

