Shake Shack (SHAK) Expands Partnership in China with 10 New Locations by 2031
We're shaking things up in China! Following openings in Shenzhen, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (NYSE: SHAK) and licensee Maxim's Caterers Limited are continuing the momentum in China with an expanded partnership to open 10 Shacks in new territories by 2031, including locations in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Anhui, Henan and Guizhou.