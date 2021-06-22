Cancel
Emmy Awards announce gender-neutral option for performers

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmys are making some changes. On Monday, the Television Academy's Board of Governors announced that it has approved a gender-neutral option for nominees and winners, which will go into effect this year. "Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their...

