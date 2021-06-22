Summer at the Dietrich to be lively

“It’s the perfect movie for this very moment in time, as we come back to life, filled with new hope and possibility. That’s a story that Hollywood can — and should — get behind,” writes David Canfield in his Variety review.

“In the Heights” is the movie he is praising and relishing, and I am in total agreement. If you see one movie this summer, this is the one to see. It is the totally delightful American story that tells a tale of hope, opportunity, friendship, love — and so much more. It is setting a high bar for the start of this Oscar year, and it is “set to define Hollywood’s comeback year,” added Canfield in his review.

Not only do we see and hear the hopes and dreams of the Hispanic community of New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, but we also are totally immersed in the sound of the music of the streets, music that will bring you to your feet — at least in your mind! But there are songs and dances that are lyrically captivating and beautiful. The scene that I will never forget is a dancing scene that captures the rapture of falling in love, dancing on the ceiling and walls of Washington Heights — amazing cinematography and a dreamland quality. Similar, but a different interpretation of the magic of falling in love dance with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.”

Another way to get you to your feet and bring you into another state of mind awaits you on Thursdays at Riverside Park in Tunkhannock at 10 a.m. The Susquehanna River is the setting, Rosalie Allan is the instructor, and Qi Gong is the class. If you can stand up for 45 minutes, if you are open to trying a moving meditation, consider joining the class. Last week four of us were in attendance. It turned out to be a beautiful day and I am sure we will return next week, right near the boat launch. All you need to bring is water. My sister and I have practiced Qi Gong with a Lee Holden DVD for several years and were thrilled when we found Rosalie Allan, trained by Lee Holden, to come teach in person right here in Tunkhannock. Please call 570-836-1022, ext. 3, to register. Only $10 per class. In case of inclement weather, we will meet in the Fassett Studio at the Dietrich Theater.

Two breaking news items! River Day returns to Riverside Park on Saturday, July 24. To find out all about it and get the brochure, come to our Pre-Event on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., with Dr. Peter Petokas of Lycoming College and his presentation on the Eastern Hellbender Salamander, the State Amphibian of Pennsylvania! In this free event Dr. Petokas will cover the life history of this sometimes misunderstood species, and conservation efforts to keep it in our rivers and streams. You will also be able to see live specimens.

And Shakespeare returns this summer for two showings of a Stage on Screen performance, The Kenneth Branaugh Theatre Company’s modern and passionate staging of “Romeo and Juliet” on Sundays, July 11 and Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. Reserve your tickets by visiting the ticket booth or calling the number above. What’s a summer without Shakespeare? I will be there for sure.

What will be the Dietrich offering that will make your summer come alive? A movie that lifts your spirits? A class that invigorates you? New knowledge and appreciation of a natural wonder, appreciated and recognized by our state? A new interpretation of a Shakespeare play? All are here for you at the Dietrich Theater. All we need is for you to be there.