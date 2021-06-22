The legacy of a bombing
Reporter Hannah Allam was in high school in Oklahoma City when Timothy McVeigh altered the skyline of her city for good. She remembers her classmates speculating about what could possibly have rattled their school building so intensely — maybe an accident in the chemistry lab? A sonic boom? Twenty-six years later, Hannah found her way back to her hometown, to see what lessons – if any – local lawmakers, survivors and activists were bringing to today’s conversations about far-right domestic terrorism.www.washingtonpost.com