New to veganism? Why not invest in a dedicated cookbook to help whet your appetite? Even committed vegans who have long eschewed dairy, meat, fish and eggs will find it still pays to inject a bit of kitchen magic into those same old weeknight dinners.We’ve cast our eye over vegan cookbooks old and new to bring you a selection of tasty tomes that will get you cooking up a plant-based storm in no time at all. From super-healthy titles bursting with nutritious and delicious recipes, to those packed with practical everyday tips and tricks to make a meat-free month easy, and cuisine-specific...