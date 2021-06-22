Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michael Beausoleil

Toxic Positivity: The New Issue Plaguing Workplaces

Posted by 
Michael Beausoleil
Michael Beausoleil
 15 days ago

Want to start feeling better and living a better life? A lot of people will recommend you think positive thoughts and focus on all of your blessings. Believe it or not, there is some merit to these ideas. Being positive can reduce stress and allow you to concentrate on productive behaviors.

Letting in the good vibes encourages people to refresh their outlook on life, but good thoughts can’t make you immune to negativity. Eventually, something will be less-than-ideal and you’ll need to acknowledge something is wrong. Identifying problems can be hard, and it can be worse when you need to provide or receive criticism. As much as people want to be positive all the time, the world doesn’t work that way.

Yet some people want to create an environment where the world only focus on the good and ignores the bad. Welcome to the world of toxic positivity. This is a relatively new term, but a phenomenon becoming increasingly common in offices and social settings. It may be hard to believe, but there are times when forcing positivity into the world can be a bad thing. This can leave individuals with a sense of shame for any expression that isn’t perfectly positive.

The idea of toxic positivity might just seem like a buzzword. In fact, it can have psychological effects on people and lead to a number of other complications. Identifying an overly positive environment might be the first step, but addressing it can be the bigger challenge.

What is Toxic Positivity?

When you’re encouraged to suppress negative, natural emotions, you’re in a position where toxic positivity can occur. Dr. Jamie Zuckerman describes toxic positivity as “the assumption, either by one’s self or others, that despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation, they should only have a positive mindset,” on Healthline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRjFe_0acJQy9i00
Fake smilecanva

This is not to confuse negative thoughts with depression. When a person feels negativity as a reaction to an unpleasant experience or poor outcome, this is a natural response. In this way, the concept of toxic positivity can be damaging. By forcing a person to only focus on positivity, they are suppressing natural and logical responses.

Toxic positivity is also not a form of optimism. Not everyone is an optimist, but genuine optimism is not dismissive. It will acknowledge a bad event, but view the future with a sense of hope. The positive outlook displayed by an optimist is rooted in a belief that improvement is possible.  Negative events are seen as isolated and can be controlled in the future. While an optimist’s beliefs may not be reciprocated, at least they acknowledge unpleasant situations.

The true issue comes when discussions of negativity are outright ignored or discouraged. It’s one thing to look for silver linings; it’s another to remove concerns and silence negative opinions. When this happens, you’re entering into an area where positivity becomes “toxic” and can have harmful effects.

What Does Toxic Positivity Look Like?

You can see toxic positivity in a number of environments: work, school, with friends, or with family. It becomes particularly difficult when you’re surrounded by people who are impossible to escape. In recent times the concept of “toxic positivity” is most often discussed in a work environment. Especially during a pandemic where many people are experiencing struggles, offices are trying to build environments where workers can escape all of the negativity in the world. Perhaps this is well-intended, but it also dismisses concerns people need to address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZoLI_0acJQy9i00
Fake Happy music video by ParamoreParamore / RCA / Fueled By Ramen

During major life events, it’s often easy to identify toxic positivity. If someone breaks up with a partner, you might hear people say “everything happens for a reason” or “don’t worry, you will find someone better!” These messages sound pleasant, but are utterly baseless. They can be applied to a number of situations and almost any person. While uttering one of these clichés a single time is unlikely to be damaging, hearing the same empty messages over and over can become an emotional burden.

In a workplace environment, toxic positivity can come across as dismissive and manipulative. Perhaps you’re evaluating a presentation and your supervisor says to “only focus on the good things.” This supervisor may intend on protecting his employee’s emotions, but he is also creating an environment where feedback is viewed as an attack. At work, you may also see employers replacing preparation with baseless hope. If an employee expresses doubt about completing a task, her manager might say “we always find a way to get it done.” Now, the employee is burdened with unreasonable deadlines and the added pressure of last year’s results.

Words of encouragement may not be toxic positivity, nor is actionable advice. When people live in a world where negativity exists but can be ignored with positive sentiments, they’re bound to doubt their ideas of reality. At this point, positivity has become a toxic trait.

How Positivity Can Hurt

Over time, exposure to “good vibes only” can be harmful. While there is no uniform response to toxic positivity, there are a few common symptoms. This may not be surprising, but they all have something in common: they’re negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPV3j_0acJQy9i00
canva

The most common symptom may be a sense of shame associated with negativity. People who do not have a positive outlook on a situation are made to feel their opinion will cause trouble and ruin the social dynamic. Over time, this can turn into a sense of guilt and make the feeling of negativity more personal. These type of environments can contribute to depression or worsen existing symptoms.

In professional environments, toxic positivity might prevent growth. Feedback from peers and supervisors can help you to identify areas of improvement. It is possible to provide feedback in a manner that is constructive rather than outright negative, but it’s seldom a positive conversation. Only focusing on the positive allows many opportunities to get overlooked.

If you’re trying to build relationships, toxic positivity can be destructive. People are less authentic when they feel you’re not receptive to real emotions. So, they will withhold information and limit their time with certain individuals. Over time, you get removed from the picture if you are not engaging in useful and meaningful conversations.

This is not encouraging people to be negative all the time. However, it’s much easier to identify overly negative language and acknowledge it as a problem. It’s possible to be positive without avoiding issues. This requires a sense of emotional intelligence and an ability to have uncomfortable conversations.

Balancing Negatives and Positives

While the term “toxic positivity” might be newer, it has existed for a while. In fact, acknowledging toxic positivity isn’t a bad thing. This demonstrates a deeper concern with mental health and assigns a name to a common phenomenon.

In recent times, it may also seem there are many psychological conditions appearing in social environments. There’s certainly some validity to this claim, but many conditions can be addressed with little effort. If people are committed to listening to others without discrediting them, they’re likely to build relationships. Rather than only focusing on positivity, they should acknowledge unhappy circumstances. If they are able to provide actionable advice or find ways to be helpful, they’re not being toxic. At the very least, people can learn to admit they don’t have great advice. This is not dismissive, even if it isn’t particularly helpful.

People often do not learn social skills in school. This can make it difficult to navigate an environment where toxic positivity is present. Perhaps the best lesson can be found in math. When you take a negative situation and multiply it with positivity, the outcome is more negativity. If you multiply the negative situation with a little negativity, the outcome can become positive.

This analogy is not a perfect science, but research has shown that the best way to handle negative thoughts includes acknowledgement. Toxic positivity ignores this step, and allows positivity to be a source of negativity.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Michael Beausoleil

Michael Beausoleil

San Diego, CA
243
Followers
72
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer, educator, and a few other things.

 https://michaelbeausoleil.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Paramoreparamore Rca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Toxic workplaces and depression

No job is perfect. But if you work fulltime and your company doesn't pay much attention to its workers' mental health, your risk of major depression could soar. That's according to a study from the University of South Australia. They already knew that working long hours is a risk factor...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How Pandemic-Induced Divorce And Relationship Issues Impact Today's Workplace

Katie Lynch, Founder and CEO of Apiary Life, the leading provider of employer-sponsored life crisis support. The events that have occurred over the last 15-plus months have put significant strain on relationships, and couples have faced some tough challenges as a result. They have weathered the eradication of the work-life barrier, a swift shift to exclusively working from home together and some have quarantined for weeks or months at a time together. Many have experienced gaps in childcare, loss of loved ones, isolation from parents and family, no social events or outlets or reduced incomes or job loss, all in what felt like the year that would never end (and still hasn’t). All of this together has led to some startling statistics when it comes to relationships, and with over a third of married men and women reporting that the pandemic has increased stress in their marriage, it seems inevitable that we will see an unusual uptick in divorce.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Acknowledge and address your mental wellbeing with John Giorgi

As the oldest saying goes – Health is wealth. Speaking about health means both physical and mental health. When the pandemic jeopardized the entire world, mental wellness expert John Giorgi stepped in to explain its importance. Trying to avoid or shying away from the psychological issues you face every day complicates the situation. You can tackle most of the pain, agony, and basic indigestion we feel daily by addressing mental health.
YogaThrive Global

John Giorgi states the best way of taking care of mental health at work

Try to maintain a balance between personal and professional life has resulted in problems for the younger generation. Everyone is trying to fulfill their professional obligations at the cost of their family life. However, pressure related to work must not get an inlet into the house. Avoid stressful elements which can take care of your mental and physical wellbeing. Try to think about the short-term and long-term implications of your work pressure on your family life. You will understand those meeting deadlines and fulfilling challenging obligations is just one part of the game. Taking care of your personal and biological health is your responsibility.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Overcoming financial PTSD: payment traumatic stress disorder

Chip Conley, the founder of the Modern Elder Academy, recently asked me a question that changed my perspective on my financial struggles: “If you were in therapy with your money, what would your money say to you and what would you say to your money?”. If my money could talk,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Things People Say That Annoy Psychologists

TV and movies often propagate stereotypes about psychologists as weird or blundering at best, and unethical or even malevolent at worst. People often make assumptions about what psychologists do, including that all psychologists are therapists. Psychology is an expansive discipline, based in science, that involves studying the mind, brain, and...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Studies explore links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental health

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Common Fears People Have About Starting Therapy

Have you been wanting to start therapy but fear keeps holding you back?. When doing anything for the first time, it can be difficult to take that initial step. You’re putting yourself in a new situation where you don’t know what to expect or what the experience will be like.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Consequences of Having a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent may instill feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness, and a need to please others no matter what. Behavior that carries into adulthood could be uneasiness when things are calm or not expressing needs in a relationship. Speaking with a mental health professional may help adults with narcissistic parents to...
JobsFast Company

Is your workplace toxic? Now you can blame that one toxic colleague

We’ve all experienced a boss or coworker who is rude or abusive—yet such mistreatment is apparently not widespread. Researchers tracked workplace behavior among U.S. restaurant chain employees, at a technology manufacturer in China, and throughout a range of office and industry jobs in the U.S. They found that although 70% of employees experienced “incivility” at work, only 16% of work relationships included mistreatments. In other words, the vast majority of workplace interactions are pleasant, but most workers have a difficult or abusive coworker.
Mental Healthilo.org

Neuro-diversity and the workplace - positive or negative?

It is widely agreed that we need to improve diversity in the workplace and research shows that diverse workplaces are more motivated, more innovative, and more profitable. But, too often, diversity recruitment and inclusion initiatives ignore neurodiversity. It’s estimated that 1-in-6 people have some sort of neuro-minority status, such as...
Public Safetyhealthleadersmedia.com

New Research Assesses Workplace Violence in the Emergency Department Setting

Although verbal threats were the most common kind of workplace abuse reported by survey respondents, 34% of the ED healthcare workers also reported physical assaults by patients. — Violence toward emergency department healthcare workers is prevalent and underreported, and victimized ED healthcare workers experience emotional injury during and after assaults, a newresearch article found.
healthleadersmedia.com

New Workplace Violence Prevention Requirements Will Require Tough Questions

OSHA is working on workplace violence prevention standards for healthcare and social service workers, in part because of Bureau of Labor statistics that show 73% of reported workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence were among healthcare workers. — This article was originally published June 25, 2021 onPSQH. Implementing The...
Public HealthThe New Yorker

The Plague After the Plague

Have you caught the cold? Or a cold, anyway? One is going around. Or maybe it’s more than one. There are thousands of viruses wandering the earth: rhino, corona, mysharona. Each seems common, at least once you’ve determined, or decided, that it isn’t something less than common but increasingly prevalent, such as the Covid-19 variant known as Delta. This isn’t that. It’s the “reëmergence cold.” The plague after the plague. The thief who rolls in beneath the descending garage door.

Comments / 0

Community Policy