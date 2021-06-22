Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England win to top the group but bigger Euro 2020 tests now await

By Miguel Delaney
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1nMQ_0acJND4i00

England are at least staying home. Gareth Southgate ’s side did enough in the game and the group to finish first, but whether they’ve shown enough to win the tournament is a much bigger question.

We will start to find out soon enough. As early as Tuesday, England will face a much harder task than an awkward Czech Republic, that were dismissed 1-0 in a game that rarely rose beyond “tactical”. One of France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary will await in the last 16.

For all the prevarications about whether it would have been better to finish first or second, a runners-up spot would have meant meeting one of those sides in the quarter-finals anyway, and England surely have a better chance with home advantage.

The Wembley crowd were in much better mood here than on Friday, from the off. There were no boos, for one, which was already a contrast to both games so far.

They had already been heartened by the inclusion of Jack Grealish after Mason Mount’s self-isolation, and the sparkling performances of the Aston Villa playmaker and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

They repeatedly lifted the whole occasion before going off. England still haven’t taken off, and this wasn’t quite the statement performance Southgate spoke of and many feel is warranted.

Its defining quality was still pragmatic calculation and structure - something improved by the returns of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the latter as a sub.

It also means it’s still only two goals in three games, but maybe that’s not to be sniffed at in an awkward group and a competition where so many teams have historically grown as it’s gone on. That is maybe where there is the most encouragement.

As patchy and disparate as England’s three group games have been, there has been one distinctive pattern. They have started games very quickly, and quite impressively. That has actually been when most of their big chances have been. Sterling has had many of them, and it’s as if he almost takes teams by surprise with his willingness to burst from deep. Czech Republic were given due warning with that second-minute lob against the post. They didn’t heed it. Or, maybe, they couldn’t stop it.

The movement of Grealish and Saka was repeatedly causing the Czechs problems, and pulling them out of position. The truth was they were bringing the game to life any time they got on the ball.

That was one difference. Another was that England finally got that early goal. It was not a coincidence the two young stars were central to the move, albeit through their wide play. Saka first forced the Czechs with another electric run, only to slightly overhit his cross. That was merely the opportunity for Grealish to express himself as he made one of his own more elastic runs, jinking in before chipping in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnPpn_0acJND4i00

Sterling was there again. It is one of the little subplots of England’s tournament that their top scorer in Euro 2020 has been offered up as part exchange for the overall top scorer in the squad, as Kane’s future remains open.

His present did look that bit brighter. Maybe it was the movement of Saka and Grealish, maybe it was motivation after recent criticism, but he did seem that bit more mobile. It brought a classic Kane move in the 25th minute – and his first shot on target in the tournament – as he cut back and unleashed in the box, only for Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to put up a strong hand. It was encouraging, but the one caveat was that a fully firing Kane would probably have gone low.

England weren’t yet fully firing themselves.

They had their goal, but they also had their customary first-half lull. There was yet another period where the opposition were allowed a spell of pressure, and one big moment. It had seemed that Tomas Soucek was about to ripple the net after one desperate Luke Shaw header to clear, but his shot flashed wide. The return of Harry Maguire did mean that was pretty much it, and it shouldn’t be overlooked that John Stones again looked to go up a level alongside him.

It was probably for that reason that Southgate introduced Henderson for Declan Rice, at least changing the balance of midfield. It didn’t really change the balance of the game. England were just keeping it solid and structured, something almost fully signified by the decision to take off Grealish for Jude Bellingham.

The playmaker hadn’t quite been the same since a second-half knock, but the offset was still that England had lost some of their fizz. The truth was that it developed into a pretty dull spell of the game, although that did provoke more interesting questions about this side that are far more relevant to how Southgate’s side will get on in this tournament.

Was this second half due to the edgy nature of the occasion, and England’s narrow lead, or was it more deliberate than that? Was Southgate again attempting to go for the Portuguese or French approach, and subdue a game until a chance presented itself to break?

If the latter, is that advisable when the talent is so front-loaded? We’ll start to find out in a few days.

England have ultimately done what would be described as a professional job in the group as a whole. They will need more than that for the tournament as a whole. We’ll start to find out how much more on Tuesday. Wembley may offer a few home truths.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

169K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Jordan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Arsenal#Czechs#Portuguese#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
Soccer90min.com

Jack Grealish reacts to England's Euro 2020 win over Germany

Jack Grealish has admitted that he was tempted to shoot before providing the assist for Harry Kane's goal in England's 2-0 win over Germany. Raheem Sterling also scored in the famous victory, which booked the Three Lions place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Grealish did not start the game but...
The Guardian

Southgate has created an England the players love but now comes acid test

Manager is creative and inclusive but his tactics divide public opinion before Germany clash that could be legacy-defining. There is something magical about Lord’s cricket ground and it is particularly striking when it lies empty, when the sense of history, beauty and grandness rises out of the stillness. Gareth Southgate...
Soccerhoustonmirror.com

What we learned about England during the Euro 2020 group stage

England may have hardly set Group D alight at Euro 2020, but as far as Gareth Southgate and his charges were concerned, it was job done. Media and fans' expectations are always dizzyingly high around the time of a European Championship, especially for a team of England's calibre. Nevertheless, England produced three workmanlike performances to make serene progress, qualifying for the knockout stages as Group winners, accruing seven points from three games.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: England not satisfied with semi-final, says Gareth Southgate as ‘powerful force’ Denmark await

Gareth Southgate says a semi-final isn't "enough to fulfil" his players, who see it as just the next barrier to be knocked down. England's game against Denmark will be this squad's second in successive major tournaments, but the country's sixth as a whole. No English side has gotten past the stage since 1966, and Southgate said the players would now feel unsatisfied if they didn't make the final.“We’ve knocked off so many hoodoos or perceived barriers already and I feel like this group of players will feel this is just the next challenge. I guess the interesting part for...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

England players are all smiles as they step up their preparations for huge Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark... as Bukayo Saka returns after missing Ukraine victory with a minor ankle injury

England's players were in high spirits at Monday's training session as they stepped up their preparations ahead of their semi-final showdown with Denmark. All 26 players took part in training, meaning Gareth Southgate should have a full squad to choose from ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the Danes, who beat the Czech Republic to reach the last four.
fourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Which England players haven't played yet?

After England's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome, Gareth Southgate was quick to talk about the entire 26-man squad - and not just those on the pitch. “Actually I’m more thinking about the players I had to leave out of the 23 and the ones...
SoccerTelegraph

Euro 2020: Our nerves were left shredded with England's win. And now we can do it all again on Sunday

What a result this was for Harry, England and Saint Gareth. Talk about redemption. Twenty-five years on from his moment of ignominy, when he missed a penalty as England fell at the last, here was Gareth Southgate standing on the same Wembley pitch watching on with the broadest of smiles as his players joined in an ecstatic singalong in celebration of reaching a major final for the first time in - whisper it - 55 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy