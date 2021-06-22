Arizona State Senator Thanks CO Conservative for Educating AZ Lawmakers on ‘Our Ability To Do the Audit’
(At the center of every Tootsie Pop is a Colorado Republican operative – Promoted by Colorado Pols) An Arizona lawmaker thanked a Colorado conservative last week for educating the Arizona legislators about their authority to challenge the state's certified 2020 presidential election results–and about their ability to conduct an audit on ballots cast in the populous urban center of Maricopa County.