In Mesa County, The Crazy Rivals The Disease
The Grand Junction Sentinel’s Charles Ashby has the latest updates on a disturbing developing story in arch-conservative Mesa County, where even as COVID-19 cases increase and hospitals near capacity amid one of the lowest vaccination rates of any populated county in the state, angry mobs of residents are showing up weekly to demand the county nullify state and federal laws they consider to be impingements on their freedom, with the alternative being civil war:www.coloradopols.com